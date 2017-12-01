    World Cup Draw 2018 Results: Groups, Bracket and Schedule Revealed

    England have drawn Belgium, Tunisia and Panama in their group for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while defending champions Germany will face Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Russia.

    Five-time winners Brazil, who came top in South American qualifying, have been drawn in Group E with Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

    Here are all eight groups:

                   

    Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay.

    Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco and Iran.

    Group C: France, Australia, Peru and Denmark.

    Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

    Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

    Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

    Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England.

    Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia and Japan.

                    

    The 32 teams will battle it out next year over the course of the month-long competition, which will begin with hosts Russia taking on Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14 and end with the final on Sunday, July 15.

    FIFA provided the complete schedule, including the bracket, on its official website.

                                                     

    Brazil Aiming for World Cup Redemption

    Brazil's enduring memory of the last World Cup, which they hosted, will be the 7-1 defeat doled out to them by eventual champions Germany in the semi-finals of the competition.

    The difficult times for the Selecao didn't end there, though, as they subsequently failed to impress at the 2015 and 2016 Copas America.

    In the former, Brazil exited in the quarter-finals at the hands of Paraguay, while in the latter, they failed to escape the group stage for the first time since 1987.

    However, things are looking bright for them under Tite, who has transformed their outlook since taking charge last year and is beginning to get the best out of a promising generation of players including the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Neymar and Philippe Coutinho.

    BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 10: Philippe Coutinho #11, Neymar #10 and Gabriel Jesus #9 of Brazil celebrates a scored goal against Argentina during a match between Brazil and Argentina as part 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier at Mineirao stadium
    Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

    The Selecao cruised through qualifying, losing just one of 18 matches, and finishing top of the CONMEBOL standings by 10 points.

    They're among the favourites heading into Russia, and they'll be looking to redeem themselves after the last World Cup. Despite a potentially tricky group, they should still be capable of getting to the knockout stages and beyond.

    It will be particularly fascinating if they face Germany again.

    Die Mannschaft warmed up for the competition by winning the Confederations Cup in the summer with what amounted to a reserve team, while last year they reached the semi-finals of the 2016 UEFA European Championship.

    They breezed through qualification with 10 wins from 10, scoring 43 goals in the process and conceding just four.

    Perennial tournament contenders, the Germans will be worth keeping an eye on as always.

