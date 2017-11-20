West Ham Fans Warned to Stop Calling 999 to Complain About Club

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Essex Police have taken to Twitter to tell West Ham United fans not to ring 999 to complain about the club losing.

The Force Control Room sent the message out after the Hammers lost 2-0 to Watford on Sunday:

Force Control Room added it was a "genuine call" they had received, one of "hundreds" wrongfully made to 999 on a daily basis.



Manager David Moyes was taking charge of his first game with the Irons, but his side failed to muster a result as Will Hughes and Richarlison fired the Hornets to victory.

Sports broadcaster Ian Abrahams shared the chants that could be heard from West Ham fans during the game:

According to the Press Association (h/t the Guardian), both Moyes and club captain Mark Noble commented on the supporters.

The former said "it's hard to play when the crowd’s like that," but added he "can understand their frustration because we didn't play well enough."

As for the latter, he said:

"It's a very difficult situation for us. The fans show their emotions, and rightly so because they're not happy and they pay a lot of money to come and watch us.

"I know it's hard, I know they’re frustrated, and we are too because we know we’re better than what we're showing, but I urge them to stick by us and hopefully the good times will come back.

"As much as we're not performing on the pitch at the minute, we need them to stick by us."

The Sun's Duncan Wright offered an explanation as to the current atmosphere around West Ham:

On the pitch, the defeat has left the Hammers in 18th place with just nine points from 12 matches, and they've shipped 25 goals, the worst defensive record in the Premier League.