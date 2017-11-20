Barcelona Reportedly Considering Mesut Ozil as Philippe Coutinho Alternative

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Barcelona will reportedly look to Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil as an alternative to Philippe Coutinho this January, with the Catalan club's board said to be divided on whether to revive interest in Liverpool's talisman.

Pete Jenson of MailOnline reported Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez wishes to pick up their pursuit of Coutinho where the club left off, while general manager Pep Segura wants to consider Ozil as an option.

The Blaugrana were linked with Coutinho throughout the summer transfer window and had several bids for the player rejected, and BBC Sport's Phil McNulty reported in August the biggest of those was worth £114 million.

Ozil's Arsenal contract is set to expire at the end of this season, but his chances of staying at the Emirates Stadium may have improved after recent performances picked up thanks to a certain trio starting together:

The Germany international left Barca's bitter rivals Real Madrid to join the Gunners in 2013, a factor that could present a potential issue should the player return to La Liga.

Barca would be free to negotiate a pre-contract with Ozil at the end of January, six months before his contract will expire, but a man of the match showing in Saturday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur had the No. 10 in good spirits:

While both players are among the best creative talents in England's top flight, Ozil and Coutinho aren't like-for-like in their duties, with Coutinho more accustomed to playing out wide and in the middle. Ozil is more attuned to playing behind the forwards and therefore would be a different fit.

If it's a successor to veteran Andres Iniesta that Barca are seeking, Coutinho may fit the bill more precisely, and club legend Ronaldinho recently gave his compatriot a rousing review, per Goal:

Liverpool showed a toughened stance in their summer efforts to retain Coutinho's signature, and while Arsenal might retain hope that Ozil will extend his contract, they may have to consider a winter sale if any Barcelona offer proves too tempting.

Even manager Arsene Wenger is aware it will be difficult to tie Ozil down to new terms, however, having suggested as much after Saturday's north London derby win, per Bleacher Report's James McNicholas:

Manchester United are also touted as suitors for Ozil, however, and he's sure to have a collection of clubs competing for his services should he reach the end of his deal in June 2018.