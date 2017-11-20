Manchester City to Reportedly Duel Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk After Stones KO

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly on a winter collision course with Liverpool after it emerged the Citizens will up their interest in Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk after losing John Stones to a hamstring injury.

City manager Pep Guardiola told reporters after Saturday's 2-0 win against Leicester City that Stones looked likely to be sidelined for six weeks, which could force the club to invest in their defence during the January transfer window:

“We’re going to discuss when January is coming.

“We are going to think about it, but not because John is in that position.

“To play in all the competitions, you need a bigger squad because the players don’t have time for regeneration before the next game.”

Despite Guardiola's protestations otherwise, it's difficult to imagine Stones' hamstring blow hasn't forced the club's hand somewhat, particularly given the timing of his comments.

England international Stones pulled up off the ball and looked to be in some distress due to his hamstring injury, although the former Everton and Barnsley star was in higher spirits after the win at the King Power Stadium:

Guardiola is fortunate captain Vincent Kompany is back fit and playing once again, but the Belgian's track record of injuries—Saturday's win was his first outing since August—means he can't be wholly relied upon to stay healthy.

Liverpool were fervently linked with Van Dijk over the summer but failed to bring in a new central defender, although Anfield HQ's Oliver Bond recently provided quotes from Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino to suggest their stance has softened:

Stones has struggled to showcase his best form for parts of his City career, but the 23-year-old had come to form a powerful partnership with Nicolas Otamendi in Kompany's absence, helping fire the club to the Premier League summit.

The Etihad Stadium looks like a tantalising destination at present, but Van Dijk may fancy his chances of competing with the likes of Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan more.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was recently quizzed on his interest in the defender but dodged the question, via This Is Anfield:

The Netherlands international was unable to save his side as Southampton dropped to a 3-0 defeat at Anfield on Saturday.

Despite seeing Van Dijk fail to keep out the Reds, many at Anfield would be glad to see the Dutchman arrive on Merseyside, and the Telegraph's Chris Bascombe joked about his proximity to Liverpool leaders on Saturday:

Bascombe's comment was in reference to Southampton's summer complaint over Liverpool's approach to sign Van Dijk back in June, when the Reds apologised under accusations of tapping up their target, per the Guardian's David Hytner.

Saints now appear more open to selling their star, which could be good news for City if they wish to invest heavily in a new back-line star, although the Reds will pose stiff competition.