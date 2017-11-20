Italian Football Federation Want Antonio Conte to Return as Italy Manager

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Carlo Tavecchio, the president of the Italian Football Federation, has given a strong indication he wants Antonio Conte to take over as Italy boss for a second time.

He spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t BBC Sport) and implied Conte is his first choice: "[Massimiliano] Allegri, [Roberto] Mancini, [Carlo] Ancelotti...I say getting warmer. And Conte? Fire."

Gian Piero Ventura was sacked as Italy boss after they lost to Sweden in their play-off for the 2018 World Cup, the first time since 1958 the four-time champions will not be attending football's greatest showpiece.

There was, naturally, a strong reaction to their failure:

The 69-year-old was something of a surprise choice to take over the Azzurri.

Ventura has spent his entire managerial career in Italy but never lifted a trophy—aside from winning Serie C and Serie D—and has never managed Juventus, Roma or either of the Milan sides. His brief spell with Napoli came while they were in the third tier, so his top-level experience was limited.

He made some strange decisions during his time as the national team coach, not least of all in the second leg of the play-off:

His predecessor was Conte, who took charge after the World Cup in 2014 and departed for Chelsea after the 2016 UEFA European Championship.

Under his tutelage, the Azzurri beat Belgium, Sweden and Spain to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, which they lost on penalties to Germany.

Italy have not had a vintage team to call upon in recent years compared with their magnificent history, but as sports broadcaster Kristian Jack noted, the team were greater than the sum of their parts under Conte:

He would be a superb choice to take charge again, but the Chelsea boss has already ruled himself out of the running.

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, Conte said he is "totally committed" to the Blues after being asked about the possibility of returning to the Azzurri.

Doing so would require him to spend at least another two years away from club management, and given he is just 48 there is plenty of time for him to potentially take on the national job later in his career.

In the meantime, it seems Italy will need to find another candidate they hope can help them rebuild.