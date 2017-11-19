Liverpool Transfer News: Daniel Sturridge Eyes January Exit Amid Latest Rumours

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Daniel Sturridge is reportedly looking to move away from Liverpool in the January transfer window as his lack of game time at Anfield is putting his England 2018 FIFA World Cup place in jeopardy.

According to Darren Lewis in the Mirror, the former Manchester City and Chelsea forward will "spark a mid-season scramble" by opting to quit Anfield, and "sources close to him are hoping Liverpool will put a realistic price-tag on his head when the transfer window reopens."

Lewis added a loan deal could be a possibility as Sturridge looks to regain his Three Lions spot by earning more minutes of action away from Liverpool.

The 28-year-old netted in consecutive matches against Huddersfield Town and Maribor but has been an unused substitute for the Reds' last two matches.

It is clear manager Jurgen Klopp views Sturridge as part of his second-string attack. He is an exceptional backup option, but Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah are his preferred goalscoring forwards.

OLLY GREENWOOD/Getty Images

Sturridge moved to Liverpool in 2013 and started his Anfield career in impressive fashion, netting 21 goals in 29 Premier League appearances in the Reds' battle for the title in 2013-14, per WhoScored.com.

However, since the start of the 2014-15 term, a combination of injuries and poor form have limited him to just 29 starts in the English top flight.

England manager Gareth Southgate revealed he hadn't picked Sturridge for the recent friendlies against Germany and Brazil because he is "not playing regularly," per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo.

Barring a spate of injuries, it is unlikely Sturridge will earn a regular spot in Klopp's Liverpool first team anytime soon.

A move elsewhere in the new year could be his only chance to prove his form and earn a place in the England squad for next year's World Cup in Russia.

And it seems as though Sturridge is prepared to force a change in an attempt to get back on Southgate's radar.