Twitter Shows No Mercy as Nathan Peterman Throws 5 INTs in NFL Debut vs Chargers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman threw more interceptions in the first half of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers than Tyrod Taylor did in Buffalo's first nine contests of the season.

Peterman tossed five in the first half, which his team ended facing a 37-7 deficit. Taylor has just three picks all year, although Bills head coach Sean McDermott elected to go with Peterman on Sunday.

Peterman's day ended in the third quarter, when Buffalo elected to turn back to Taylor.

Peterman's poor performance came at an inopportune time for Buffalo, considering it entered Sunday's contest with a 5-4 record, which was good enough for the final spot in the AFC playoff race.

Other contenders, including the 5-5 Baltimore Ravens, figure to benefit the most if the Bills continue to receive such lackluster play from the quarterback spot moving forward—although there is nowhere to go but up for the rookie Peterman after his first career start.