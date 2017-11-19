Twitter Shows No Mercy as Nathan Peterman Throws 5 INTs in NFL Debut vs Chargers

Twitter Shows No Mercy as Nathan Peterman Throws 5 INTs in NFL Debut vs ChargersNovember 19, 2017
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman threw more interceptions in the first half of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers than Tyrod Taylor did in Buffalo's first nine contests of the season.
Peterman tossed five in the first half, which his team ended facing a 37-7 deficit. Taylor has just three picks all year, although Bills head coach Sean McDermott elected to go with Peterman on Sunday.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Nathan Peterman has thrown 5 interceptions in the first half https://t.co/d2R97EjnsF2017-11-19 22:33:54
Peterman's day ended in the third quarter, when Buffalo elected to turn back to Taylor.
Matt Miller of Bleacher Report noted the college version of Peterman didn't turn the ball over like this:
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
Peterman threw 7 INTs last year at Pitt. He has 5 today.2017-11-19 22:33:51
Eric Williams of ESPN pointed out the signal-caller was already closing in on the record book in the first half:
Eric Williams @eric_d_williams
Chargers pick off Nathan Peterman five times in the first half and lead 37-7 at halftime. Record for interceptions in a game by Bolts is six, set against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 11, 2007 with Peyton Manning at QB. https://t.co/PRJXYYxHBK2017-11-19 22:41:24
Bryan Fischer of College Football Talk looked at things from a fantasy perspective:
Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer
Nathan Peterman is winning a lot of fantasy matchups for those rare folks who played the Chargers defense.2017-11-19 22:33:57
Perhaps the Bills would have been better off in the postseason race sticking with their original 2017 starter:
JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB
Tyrod Taylor: 3 interceptions on 254 passes this year. Nate Peterman: 5 interceptions on 14 passes today.2017-11-19 22:34:02
Julie DiCaro @JulieDiCaro
#Bills trying to be a playoff team. https://t.co/XqeTC7N0dJ2017-11-19 22:27:08
Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype offered a conspiracy theory to explain the showing:
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Theory: Nathan Peterman has the Chargers' defense in his fantasy league.2017-11-19 22:43:55
According to Field Yates of ESPN, Taylor wasn't the only quarterback in the league Peterman surpassed in just 30 minutes of action:
Field Yates @FieldYates
Bills QB Nathan Peterman threw 5 first half INT, which is as many or more than Alex Smith, Tom Brady, Tyrod Taylor, Drew Brees, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Case Keenum and Carson Wentz have thrown ALL season.2017-11-19 22:43:41
Here are the best of the rest of the Twitter reactions:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
FOUR interceptions for Peterman https://t.co/si8KjmKdEG2017-11-19 22:02:01
Zach Moretti 📎 @ZMoretti
Hahahaha Peterman’s QB rating in the @BleacherReport app (h/t @cbacon44) 😂 https://t.co/gMfVRxEDZk2017-11-19 22:05:32
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
To be fair to Peterman - he threw 9 other passes that weren’t picked.2017-11-19 22:45:35
Cousin Sal @TheCousinSal
Nathan Peterman is on pace for 10 INTS. Don’t you dare pull him McDermott. We need to see this!!!2017-11-19 22:37:29
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Nathan Peterman, who replaced Tyrod Taylor as the Bills' starter, has five interceptions on 14 pass attempts... It's almost impressive how bad he's been. https://t.co/AmQIhXGVfk2017-11-19 22:42:18
Peterman's poor performance came at an inopportune time for Buffalo, considering it entered Sunday's contest with a 5-4 record, which was good enough for the final spot in the AFC playoff race.
Other contenders, including the 5-5 Baltimore Ravens, figure to benefit the most if the Bills continue to receive such lackluster play from the quarterback spot moving forward—although there is nowhere to go but up for the rookie Peterman after his first career start.