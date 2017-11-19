WWE Survivor Series 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

4 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

One of the most anticipated matches on the entire Survivor Series card kicked off the night's festivities as The Shield and The New Day battled in a Six-Man Tag Team match pitting the two most dominant trios of recent years against one another.

The Shield's Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns found early success against Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods. At one point, they cleared the latter two from the ring and dealt a beatdown to Woods.

Kingston turned the tide in the favor of The New Day, increasing the speed of the match and isolating Ambrose in their corner. Reigns and Rollins, tired of watching the three-on-one beating, ignited a brawl on the floor.

Big E delivered his jaw-dropping spear through the ropes to Ambrose, both men crashing on the floor.

New Day continued to work as heels, beating Ambrose down and taunting the other Shield members. Big E tried for a top-rope belly-to-belly suplex but The Lunatic Fringe fought out of it and delivered a missile dropkick.

He made the hot tag to Rollins, who exploded into the match. A buckle bomb by Rollins was followed by the lariat from Reigns, who only managed a two count. A Superman Punch was countered by a rollup from Woods but The Big Dog fought out.

The action broke down and the participants began hitting their trademark stuff.

Ambrose delivered Dirty Deeds but had the pinfall broken up in a strong near-fall. The overused "this is awesome" chants filled Toyota Center as the match continued on.

Just as The Shield was setting up for the triple powerbomb, New Day recovered.

Big E disposed of Reigns and Kingston blasted Rollins with Trouble in Paradise. Like The Shield had moments earlier, they attempted to turn the numbers game in their favor.

After a double Midnight Hour by New Day, Reigns made a last-gasp effort to break the pin attempt up, delivering a spear to Big E and landing on top of the cover. Another brawl broke out.

With Big E and Woods indisposed at ringside, Reigns delivered a spear to Kingston and The Hounds of Justice delivered a super triple powerbomb to pick up the impressive victory.

Result

The Shield defeated The New Day

Grade

A

Analysis

This was every bit the wild and chaotic Six-Man Tag Team match fans expected from these two teams.

It took a bit to get going, and that cost it an A+ grade but when it finally did, the crowd was red-hot for everything the two teams did.

The psychology of the contest, including each team attempting to gain the numbers advantage.

They one-upped each other until The Shield delivered that bone-crushing super triple powerbomb, a suitable conclusion to an explosive tag match that kicked off the show on the right foot.

Even in defeat, The New Day loses nothing. They matched The Shield the entire way through and in the end, were simply outgunned by a unit consisting of former WWE champions. There is no shame in the defeat.

Just shy of a Match of the Year candidate.