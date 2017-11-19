WWE Survivor Series 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsNovember 19, 2017
WWE Survivor Series 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Survivor Series is one of the premier sports entertainment extravaganzas on the WWE calendar, and Sunday night, it was the setting of brand warfare as Superstars of Raw and SmackDown Live battled for supremacy.
In a dream match of massive proportions, WWE champion AJ Styles of the blue brand battled universal champion Brock Lesnar of the flagship show.
It was the marquee match of a loaded show that featured two traditional Survivor Series elimination tag matches that pitted the men and women of Raw and SmackDown against each other, respectively, and several other interpromotional bouts.
An event steeped in controversy, from the Montreal Screwjob to Goldberg's seconds-long victory over Lesnar a year ago, was it once again the breeding ground for buzz and excitement as it has been in years past?
Which brand reigned supreme? How did each match grade out? How will the outcome affect WWE programming going forward?
Find out now with this recap of Sunday's annual fall classic.
Matt Hardy vs. Elias
Elias greeted the fans who had filed into Toyota Center in Houston, asking them who wants to walk with him. "I sure as hell wouldn't come to Houston on my own," he said, drawing heat. "Texans are the worst thing about the USA," he followed up, drawing more disdain from the live audience.
Matt Hardy's music interrupted, and the first Kickoff Show match of the night was underway.
Elias withstood solid wrestling from Hardy early, then used the ring ropes to his advantage, injuring his veteran opponent's shoulder. The Drifter worked the joint over, targeting the left arm and leaving the multi-time tag team champion screaming in agony.
Hardy fought back into the match and sent Elias face-first into the turnbuckles, then delivered a big running bulldog. The Side Effect followed, but Hardy was unable to make a complete cover due to his injured limb.
The popular babyface tried for the Twist of Fate but was unable to execute. Elias sent him shoulder-first into the steel post and delivered Drift Away for the pinfall victory.
Result
Elias defeated Matt Hardy
Grade
B-
Analysis
For a match that was thrown onto the card at the last second, this featured some surprisingly strong selling from Hardy and registered as a big win for The Drifter.
Elias needs wins like this to build credibility. He is over, thanks to his ability to play the crowd, but he is lacking those signature wins that spawn legitimacy. Hardy is a fan favorite with a Hall of Fame resume. Beating him, even in a seemingly meaningless Kickoff Show match, will benefit him in the long run, more than it would have had he infuriated the crowd with a song and not actually won anything.
Cruiserweight Championship Match: Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore
Cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore channeled the frustration and anger of having his face shoved into Kalisto's birthday cake this past Tuesday on 205 Live, jumping the masked Superstar at the bell.
Kalisto fought back and delivered a sunset flip bomb for a two-count.
Enzo regained control and worked over his opponent, stomping, punching and headlocking Kalisto to relative silence from the WWE Universe already inside the arena.
A big moonsault allowed Kalisto to find a groove and mount a comeback. Headscissors and a big kick to the face, followed by a face plant hurricanrana for two.
Amore cut the onslaught off and retained his title moments later.
Result
Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto
Grade
C
Analysis
Amore just is not good enough to carry the majority of a match.
This was slow, plodding, had no heat whatsoever and ended with a thud rather than a bang.
While there will be those who blame the lack of crowd on the absence of heat, the fact is that the rivalry died out at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs when Amore cheated to regain his title.
Hopefully, this was the end of their program.
Breezango vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
“We didn’t come to WWE to compete with two clowns like Breezango,” Kevin Owens said before the match. Sami Zayn echoed the sentiments and said a Kickoff Show match against two jokes like Tyler Breeze and Fandango was a disgrace.
Owens reminded fans that he won both his first Intercontinental and Universal Championships in Toyota Center. Zayn reiterated that the war between Raw and SmackDown is not their fight and was looking to continue speaking when Breezango’s music interrupted.
"It's violation time," Tyler Breeze said ahead of the opening bell.
Fandango sent Zayn to the floor, when he joined Owens heading into the break.
The babyfaces continued to control the match after the commercial, working over Zayn as the complete and utter lack of energy in the arena continued to haunt the Kickoff Show bouts. The Underdog from the Underground caught Breeze with a boot to the side of the face, turning the tide in his team's favor.
Owens ran his mouth as he trapped Breeze in a side headlock, his frustration on full display.
Breeze countered the former universal champion and made the hot tag to Fandango, who unloaded on both opponents.
Ultimately, Zayn pulled Owens out of harm's way and Owens delivered a Popup Powerbomb to Fandango for the win.
Result
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated Breezango
Grade
C
Analysis
A year ago, Zayn was involved in a really fun, underrated Intercontinental Championship match against The Miz. Owens was the universal champion. This year, they are relegated to the Kickoff Show against a comedy act that, while over, is nowhere near the level of either man.
Breezango was fine here, particularly late when Fandango exploded into the match off a hot tag, but no one bought for a second that they could conceivably beat the duo of Owens and Zayn.
Maybe the heels use this match as evidence of unfair treatment by Shane McMahon but as it stands now, this was a complete an utter waste of their talent.
The Shield vs. The New Day
One of the most anticipated matches on the entire Survivor Series card kicked off the night's festivities as The Shield and The New Day battled in a Six-Man Tag Team match pitting the two most dominant trios of recent years against one another.
The Shield's Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns found early success against Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods. At one point, they cleared the latter two from the ring and dealt a beatdown to Woods.
Kingston turned the tide in the favor of The New Day, increasing the speed of the match and isolating Ambrose in their corner. Reigns and Rollins, tired of watching the three-on-one beating, ignited a brawl on the floor.
Big E delivered his jaw-dropping spear through the ropes to Ambrose, both men crashing on the floor.
New Day continued to work as heels, beating Ambrose down and taunting the other Shield members. Big E tried for a top-rope belly-to-belly suplex but The Lunatic Fringe fought out of it and delivered a missile dropkick.
He made the hot tag to Rollins, who exploded into the match. A buckle bomb by Rollins was followed by the lariat from Reigns, who only managed a two count. A Superman Punch was countered by a rollup from Woods but The Big Dog fought out.
The action broke down and the participants began hitting their trademark stuff.
Ambrose delivered Dirty Deeds but had the pinfall broken up in a strong near-fall. The overused "this is awesome" chants filled Toyota Center as the match continued on.
Just as The Shield was setting up for the triple powerbomb, New Day recovered.
Big E disposed of Reigns and Kingston blasted Rollins with Trouble in Paradise. Like The Shield had moments earlier, they attempted to turn the numbers game in their favor.
After a double Midnight Hour by New Day, Reigns made a last-gasp effort to break the pin attempt up, delivering a spear to Big E and landing on top of the cover. Another brawl broke out.
With Big E and Woods indisposed at ringside, Reigns delivered a spear to Kingston and The Hounds of Justice delivered a super triple powerbomb to pick up the impressive victory.
Result
The Shield defeated The New Day
Grade
A
Analysis
This was every bit the wild and chaotic Six-Man Tag Team match fans expected from these two teams.
It took a bit to get going, and that cost it an A+ grade but when it finally did, the crowd was red-hot for everything the two teams did.
The psychology of the contest, including each team attempting to gain the numbers advantage.
They one-upped each other until The Shield delivered that bone-crushing super triple powerbomb, a suitable conclusion to an explosive tag match that kicked off the show on the right foot.
Even in defeat, The New Day loses nothing. They matched The Shield the entire way through and in the end, were simply outgunned by a unit consisting of former WWE champions. There is no shame in the defeat.
Just shy of a Match of the Year candidate.