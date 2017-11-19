    Manchester United Transfer News: Latest David De Gea, Real Madrid Rumours

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2017

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: David De Gea of Manchester United celebrates after Anthony Martial scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on November 18, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
    Gareth Copley/Getty Images

    Real Madrid are once again being linked with Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, as the latest reports from the British press state the Red Devils are "bracing" for yet another approach from the La Liga giants.

    According to Simon Mullock of the Daily Mirror, the Mancunians are well aware De Gea plans to return to the Spanish capital one day, and it will only get harder to keep hold of him.

    Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press

    The 27-year-old expressed his desire to move to the Bernabeu in 2015 and almost completed a transfer, only to be foiled by a broken fax machine, per Mullock. He signed a new deal at Old Trafford shortly after, but the persistent rumours have never gone away.

    That new deal will enter its final year next summer, handing Los Blancos a ton of leverage. While United are not expected to sell their star netminder on the cheap, they're more likely to eventually accept a transfer, rather than lose him for free.

    The Manchester Evening News expects the club to play hardball, however:

    The report follows just days after El Chiringuito's Pipi Estrada (via Jack Staplehurst of the Daily Star) said Madrid are ready to move on from their obsession with the United stopper in favour of rising star Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is seemingly wanted by half of Europe's top teams after a great spell at Athletic Bilbao.

    Those Kepa rumours have dominated the Spanish press for several weeks now, and the main newspapers on the peninsula all appear to agree De Gea is currently an afterthought for the UEFA Champions League holders.

    ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan also put Madrid in the driver's seat for his signature:

    But the rumours linking De Gea with Madrid will seemingly never vanish. He's both Spain's unquestioned top option and a local hero from his time at Atletico―De Gea simply makes too much sense as a transfer target for Los Blancos.

    Current starter Keylor Navas has been very solid for the club, but he tends to switch between periods of excellence and mediocrity. He's also gained something of a reputation for costly blunders, although he more than makes up for it with key performances in big matches.

    De Gea has committed his future to United at just about every turn since signing the new contract in 2015 and has yet to give any indication he's unhappy under manager Jose Mourinho.

    Related

      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      United Once Again Scouting Grimaldo

      Rory Marsden
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Valencia Win Sets Up Mouthwatering Barca Clash

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Icardi's Brace Moves Inter into 2nd

      Football-italia
      via Football-italia
      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      United Fans Slam Mendy for 'Trying to Be Zlatan'

      via men