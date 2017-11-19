    Real Madrid Transfer News: Harry Kane Dismisses Rumours, Commits Future to Spurs

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2017

    England's striker Harry Kane gestures during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in London on November 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / IKIMAGES / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has dismissed speculation he could be on his way to Real Madrid, saying he wants to play for Spurs for life.

    The England international gave an interview to Bild am Sonntag (h/t London Evening Standard's Jessica Morgan) in which he explained why he would love to stay in north London: "My goal is to play my entire career only for Tottenham. We have a fantastic team, a great coach, a professional training centre and we're getting a new stadium. At the moment, everything suits me here and I'm happy."

    Arsenal's French defender Laurent Koscielny (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in London on November 18, 2017. / AFP
    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

    Per the report, Real Madrid have been credited with an interest for some time, with plenty of Spanish outlets consistently reporting Los Blancos are looking at the 24-year-old.

    The British press have followed suit, and the Mirror's John Cross previously reported the Spanish and European champions are preparing a £150 million offer.

    Kane has been among the most consistent strikers in Europe the last few seasons and once again ranks as one of the Premier League's best, with eight goals already―only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored more so far.

    England's striker Harry Kane (R) gestures, with England's midfielder Eric Dier (L) and Tottenham Hotspur's French midfielder Moussa Sissoko before the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in L
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    His well-rounded skill set would make him a popular target for a whole host of clubs—but particularly for Real, who haven't received much from their strikers this season. Alvaro Morata and Mariano Diaz left during the summer, and Karim Benzema―their longtime No. 1―has failed to hit his usual heights.

    Cristiano Ronaldo has also been far from his best, and while his future still appears to lie away from the wing and at striker, his sloppy form in La Liga (one goal in eight matches) suggests he might not have as much left in the tank as previously believed.

    Real have worked hard at getting younger throughout the squad the last few years, adding plenty of exciting talent―except at the striker position. The 24-year-old Kane would be the perfect solution to their issues, both as an immediate-impact player and long-term investment.

    Many, including former Barcelona star Ronaldinho, believe the English striker will soon be in high demand, via radio host Bolarinwa Olajide:

    Spurs have built an exciting core of their own and are a club in the ascendancy, but their lack of silverware works against them. While Kane may believe there are titles on the horizon, he could change his mind about his plans for the future if the squad continues to fall short on the biggest stage.

    He's unlikely to leave the club in 2018, but Real are known for their persistence and usually get what they want.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Soldado Nets Impressive Hat-Trick for Fenerbahce 🎥

      Daniel Caw
      via talkingbaws
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Conte: Schedule Gives Liverpool Advantage for Chelsea Visit

      Coral Barry
      via Metro
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Richarlison's Journey from Brazil's Drug Gangs to the Prem

      Rob Draper for The Mail on Sunday
      via Mail Online
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Moyes Loses 1st West Ham Game at Watford

      Gill Clark
      via Bleacher Report