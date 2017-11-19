Real Madrid Transfer News: Harry Kane Dismisses Rumours, Commits Future to Spurs

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has dismissed speculation he could be on his way to Real Madrid, saying he wants to play for Spurs for life.

The England international gave an interview to Bild am Sonntag (h/t London Evening Standard's Jessica Morgan) in which he explained why he would love to stay in north London: "My goal is to play my entire career only for Tottenham. We have a fantastic team, a great coach, a professional training centre and we're getting a new stadium. At the moment, everything suits me here and I'm happy."

Per the report, Real Madrid have been credited with an interest for some time, with plenty of Spanish outlets consistently reporting Los Blancos are looking at the 24-year-old.

The British press have followed suit, and the Mirror's John Cross previously reported the Spanish and European champions are preparing a £150 million offer.

Kane has been among the most consistent strikers in Europe the last few seasons and once again ranks as one of the Premier League's best, with eight goals already―only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored more so far.

His well-rounded skill set would make him a popular target for a whole host of clubs—but particularly for Real, who haven't received much from their strikers this season. Alvaro Morata and Mariano Diaz left during the summer, and Karim Benzema―their longtime No. 1―has failed to hit his usual heights.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also been far from his best, and while his future still appears to lie away from the wing and at striker, his sloppy form in La Liga (one goal in eight matches) suggests he might not have as much left in the tank as previously believed.

Real have worked hard at getting younger throughout the squad the last few years, adding plenty of exciting talent―except at the striker position. The 24-year-old Kane would be the perfect solution to their issues, both as an immediate-impact player and long-term investment.

Many, including former Barcelona star Ronaldinho, believe the English striker will soon be in high demand, via radio host Bolarinwa Olajide:

Spurs have built an exciting core of their own and are a club in the ascendancy, but their lack of silverware works against them. While Kane may believe there are titles on the horizon, he could change his mind about his plans for the future if the squad continues to fall short on the biggest stage.

He's unlikely to leave the club in 2018, but Real are known for their persistence and usually get what they want.