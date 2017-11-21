FC Basel vs. Manchester United: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United need just a draw to confirm top spot in UEFA Champions League Group A when they travel to Switzerland to take on FC Basel on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho's side have won all four games so far, conceding just once, but they face a team that can qualify if they win and CSKA Moscow lose at home to Benfica.

Here is how you can watch the game:

Date: Wednesday. Nov. 22

Time: 7.45 p.m. (GMT)/2.45 p.m. (ET)

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Stream: BT Sport App, Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.)

Team News

Manchester United still have injury concerns in defence after Phil Jones and Eric Bailly missed Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

It is unclear if the duo will be fit to return, with Mourinho having partnered Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling in the heart of the defence against the Magpies.

Lindelof put in another unimpressive showing and youngster Axel Tuanzebe is perhaps a better option, according to football writer Liam Canning:

Marcos Rojo is another possibility after regaining fitness following a serious knee injury and making the squad on Saturday.

Paul Pogba returned from injury and put in a superb display against Newcastle, scoring and assisting Anthony Martial, but Mourinho could rest the midfielder, per Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also made his return from injury at Old Trafford, and he could see more minutes as he bids to return to full match fitness.

Basel, meanwhile, will be without midfielder Taulant Xhaka due to suspension, per UEFA,

Preview

Manchester United beat Basel 3-0 at Old Trafford in September and will be confident of getting the draw they need to progress.

However, the Red Devils have suffered in Switzerland previously; they were knocked out of the tournament by Basel in the 2011/12 season.

The Swiss have also confirmed the pitch will be replaced prior to the visit of the Premier League side:

United have enjoyed life back in the Champions League and go into the game with Romelu Lukuaku back among the goals and key men Pogba and Ibrahimovic fit again.

With Martial also in form and Marcus Rashford available, United have the firepower to damage teams, as noted by Canning:

The Red Devils' form in this competition is good and with their injury problems easing, they should have more than enough to collect the point they need to seal top spot.