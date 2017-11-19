Thiago Silva Urges Philippe Coutinho to Leave Liverpool for PSG

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has admitted he is hopeful his team can do a deal for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho and that he has spoken to him about his future.

Talking to Telefoot (h/t The Independent), Silva was candid when quizzed on PSG's interest in his Brazil team-mate, suggesting he is hopeful a deal may even be done in the January window.

"I talk a lot with Coutinho," he said. "I hope that at the end of the season or even before, it could be a nice surprise for us. I hope he will think well and that next year he will work with us."

Silva added that he offered similar words of encouragement to another Brazil star in Neymar, who completed a world-record transfer from Barcelona to the French capital in the summer.

"As with Neymar, I give him a lot of advice," said the 33-year-old centre-back. "But I think the most important thing for [Coutinho] is to make the best decision."

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

As noted in the report, Barcelona made moves to sign Coutinho in the summer after losing Neymar, with three offers rejected for the former Inter Milan man. PSG are another club who are said to have made it known they're interested in the player.

Per the Premier League's official Twitter account, since joining the Reds in January 2013, the midfielder has become one of the most creative footballers Liverpool have had in recent years:

While the piece suggested that Coutinho favours a transfer to the Camp Nou still, the chance to move to PSG would be an enticing prospect, too.

After all, the capital club have made some massive acquisitions in an attempt to secure their place at the summit of French and European football, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Dani Alves all arriving in the summer window.

There's a clutch of Brazilian players at the club, too, in Silva, Neymar, Alves, Marquinhos and Lucas Moura. And if Silva was able to help broker a surprise deal for Neymar in the summer, potentially he may do the same for Coutinho and the Reds.