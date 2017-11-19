Liverpool Transfer News: David Brooks Rumours, Philippe Coutinho Latest

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to battle it out for the signature of Sheffield United's highly rated midfielder David Brooks.

According to Bill Cooper of the Sunday Mirror, while there are a number of teams said to be keen on signing the 20-year-old, the Reds and Spurs are at the head of the queue.

Cooper's report suggested the Wales international is valued at around £20 million by the Blades, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said to have been won over by the midfielder's performance for his country against Panama recently.

While the fee aforementioned is a massive one for a youngster who has yet to play in the Premier League, Brooks has shown enough to suggest he's a tremendous prospect. As noted by journalist Danny Hall, on his full Wales debut, he turned in an extremely accomplished performance:

The Blades tyro isn't a regular starter for his club yet, having been in the XI just four times in the Championship this season, coming off the bench on 11 occasions. But when he has featured, his balance, dribbling skill and passing incision has stood out.

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

The interest from Premier League clubs is understandable as a result, with Klopp and Pochettino both coaches who have proven they have an eye for bright talents.

Should Brooks go anywhere, he needs to ensure he's getting regular football so he can continue his development. A move to a club as grand as Liverpool would be tempting, though he remains a long way short of the standard required to be starting Premier League matches for the Reds.

Ronaldinho Comments on Philippe Coutinho

ORLANDO SIERRA/Getty Images

Barcelona icon Ronaldinho has talked up the prospect of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho moving to the club.

"Of course the decision is Coutinho's, but Barcelona would suit him," said the Brazilian, per Simon Mullock and Neil Moxley of the Sunday Mirror. "Talking about Philippe brings me a lot of happiness. He's a player I admire. Seriously, it brings me joy watching him. I believe that Spanish football has everything that is attractive to him. It suits his style."

As the report noted, the Reds resisted numerous offers from Barcelona for their No. 10 in the summer transfer window, though the Blaugrana continue to be linked with a possible move for Coutinho.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to keeping an eye on the player's situation with a view to a potential transfer.

Despite the persistent speculation, Coutinho is focused on his football at Liverpool. As noted by OptaJoe, the former Inter Milan man has been making consistent contributions in the final third:

Barcelona will not have had their interest deterred in Coutinho by the excellent performances he's put in so far this season. And while it would be a big surprise to see Liverpool consider any type of transfer in the January transfer window, in the summer a big offer for a player who wants to depart may be tempting.

At the moment Coutinho doesn't appear to be playing with a transfer in mind, and despite handing in a transfer request in the summer, he's won back the affinity of the Liverpool supporters by weaving his magic in the final third.