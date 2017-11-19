Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners to Rival Spurs for Richarlison in Latest Rumours

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly ready to battle with local rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Watford prodigy Richarlison.

According to Harry Pratt and Tony Stenson of the Daily Star Sunday, the Gunners have been keeping a close eye on the development of the Brazilian, who has impressed since arriving in the Premier League in the summer. The Hornets are said to value him at £25 million.

"Richarlison caught Arsene Wenger's eye in Watford's 2-1 win over the Gunners last month and the fact he plays on the left for Marco Silva's men...makes him even more attractive to the north Londoners," Pratt and Stenson noted.

Per the report, the Gunners' regular man in that position, Alexis Sanchez, appears poised to leave the club in January or in the summer with his contract set to run out at the end of the campaign.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Pratt and Stenson add that Arsenal believe the Brazilian would be a "perfect fit" at the Emirates Stadium, though there will be serious competition to secure the 20-year-old from their north London rivals.

There was talk of Richarlison's exceptional potential prior to his arrival at Watford, though few would have anticipated him to get up to speed in English football so quickly. As these numbers from WhoScored.com illustrate, he's been on the end of some agricultural treatment from defenders:

In the main, he's coped with that attention well, as the youngster has already shown the physicality needed to thrive in the division.

Additionally, his game is bristling with a lot of the attributes you'd expect from a Brazilian forward. Richarlison is versatile in where he can operate, he possesses excellent balance and is full of flair, too. The former Fluminense man has also showcased some wonderful composure in front of goal.

What he's offered Watford this season is a multifaceted threat in terms of physicality and flair, something these numbers from Squawka Football earlier in the campaign epitomise:

"The sky is the limit for him," said Watford boss Silva of Richarlison. "He could go on and on. He's a fantastic talent. I am not surprised he is getting attention."

As noted in the report, Arsenal were on the hunt for a player to operate on the left flank and tried to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco for big money. Richarlison, while not yet as proven at the highest level, would represent a fascinating alternative to the Frenchman.

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Still, it's early days for the Brazilian youth international in English football; ahead of Watford's clash with West Ham United on Sunday, he's only played 11 Premier League games. While his talent is there for all to see, plenty of footballers have taken the division by storm before slowly fading away.

Richarlison does feel like he's here to stay, though, and at Watford, he's getting regular minutes under the guidance of an astute coach. It would be tempting to jump ship if a bigger name came in for him soon, but for the time being, the sensible choice would be to remain where he is.