Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Danny Rose and Luke Shaw

Manchester United are reportedly ready to move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in the January transfer window and are willing to include Luke Shaw as part of any deal.

According to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror, United would be willing to part with as much as £40 million to land Rose, who was left out of the squad for Spurs' meeting with Arsenal on Saturday.

"Tottenham insist there has not been a bust-up between player and manager," Mullock wrote, though he added that the Red Devils would be ready to double the left-back's current weekly wage of £65,000 if he were to make the switch to Old Trafford.

Mullock suggested United would also "offer his fellow England left-back Shaw in part-exchange" in order to expedite the transfer.

Rose was exceptional for much of the previous term for Tottenham until an injury curtailed his campaign early. Since then he has struggled to force his way back into contention, with Ben Davies excelling in his place.

He has been involved in some fixtures lately, though when quizzed on his north London derby omission, manager Mauricio Pochettino insisted Rose wasn't fit enough to play.

"It's not strange," he said, per Rob Draper of the Mail on Sunday. "It would be strange for a player that is fit and playing regularly. But when you are 10 months and 11 months out and then you start to play, then sometimes the better decision is to be training and prepare for the next game."

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News noted how different Rose's position appears to be at Tottenham and how keen he is to join United:

When he's at full fitness and in form, there aren't many left-backs in the Premier League capable of offering what Rose does. And while United are well-stocked in a lot of areas, the left side of the defence is where they have something of an issue.

Ashley Young has done well as a makeshift option, while Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind have also filled in at times. But Shaw has found it difficult to force his way into contention since Jose Mourinho took over as manager.

When the left-back arrived at the club from Southampton in 2014, he was expected to nail down the position for the long term at Old Trafford. Some bad luck with injuries and a seeming lack of trust from Mourinho have prevented him from making progress, though.

The United Stand Twitter account suggested a difference in personality hasn't helped Shaw settle under the Portuguese:

Pochettino has shown he's a manager ready to make big decisions, as he did when pulling Kyle Walker from the team last term. So if Rose does want to get back into the Tottenham team again, you sense he'll have to put a lot of work in.

It would be a surprise if Tottenham were happy to sell a potentially key player midway through the season, especially with the team involved in so many different competitions. Still, the futures of both Rose and Shaw will undoubtedly be topics for discussion come the end of the campaign.