    Baker Mayfield Makes Obscene Gesture, Appears to Say 'F--k You' to KU Players

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2017

    LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after a touchdown during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has never been shy about expressing himself on the football field, something he proved once again on Saturday against Kansas.

    Mayfield was seen on camera during the third quarter, appearing to yell 'f--k you' at the Kansas sideline and grabbing his groin, via Sports Illustrated:

    Mayfield generated controversy after Oklahoma's 31-16 win over Ohio State on Sept. 9 when he planted the Sooners' flag in the middle of the field at Ohio Stadium.

    He said afterward planting the flag was a response to what happened the previous year when Ohio State defeated Oklahoma in Norman.

    "It was embarrassing for them to sing their fight song on our field," Mayfield told reporters. "They're probably feeling the same way right now."

    The senior quarterback later issued an apology for the incident, saying it wasn't intended to disrespect the Buckeyes players and coaching staff.

    Mayfield is the likely Heisman front-runner with 3,559 passing yards and 31 touchdowns for the fourth-ranked Sooners entering Saturday's game against Kansas.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      OSU Clinches B1G East, Sets Up Title Game vs. Wisconsin

      SBNation.com
      via SBNation.com
      Oklahoma Sooners Football logo
      Oklahoma Sooners Football

      No. 3 Sooners Roll 41-3 Win Over Kansas

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      K-State Knocks No. 13 OK State Out of Big 12 Title Race

      Zach Barnett
      via CollegeFootballTalk
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Wimbush Scores 3 TDs as No. 8 ND Holds Off Navy

      Kevin McGuire
      via CollegeFootballTalk