Baker Mayfield Makes Obscene Gesture, Appears to Say 'F--k You' to KU Players

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has never been shy about expressing himself on the football field, something he proved once again on Saturday against Kansas.

Mayfield was seen on camera during the third quarter, appearing to yell 'f--k you' at the Kansas sideline and grabbing his groin, via Sports Illustrated:

Mayfield generated controversy after Oklahoma's 31-16 win over Ohio State on Sept. 9 when he planted the Sooners' flag in the middle of the field at Ohio Stadium.

He said afterward planting the flag was a response to what happened the previous year when Ohio State defeated Oklahoma in Norman.

"It was embarrassing for them to sing their fight song on our field," Mayfield told reporters. "They're probably feeling the same way right now."

The senior quarterback later issued an apology for the incident, saying it wasn't intended to disrespect the Buckeyes players and coaching staff.

Mayfield is the likely Heisman front-runner with 3,559 passing yards and 31 touchdowns for the fourth-ranked Sooners entering Saturday's game against Kansas.