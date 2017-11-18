Ben McAdoo Tells Giants Fans to Come See 'Great Show' as They Beat Chiefs

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Embattled New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo urged fans to come watch the team put on a "great show" Sunday when it takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium.

John Healy of the New York Daily News passed along comments from McAdoo, who also predicted his 1-8 squad would take down the 6-3 Chiefs.

"Come out, watch a great show. We plan on playing great football on Sunday and getting a win," he said Friday. "Fans have been nothing but great. Players want support, and we need to give fans something to cheer about."

McAdoo came under fire following a disastrous first half of the season. The Giants, who entered 2017 with the eighth-best Super Bowl odds in the NFL, according to OddsShark, opened the campaign with five straight losses and couldn't build off a 23-10 road victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 6.

Questions were raised last month about whether the 40-year-old coach was losing the locker room after New York suspended veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie for leaving the team facility following a disagreement with McAdoo.

"Not concerned about perception," McAdoo told reporters in response to inquires about speculation he had lost the team. "Concerned about reality."

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter provided a statement from Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch about the coach's status:

"Ben McAdoo is our head coach and has our support. We are in the midst of an extremely disappointing season. Our performance this year, particularly the past two weeks, is inexcusable and frustrating. While we appreciate that our fans are unhappy with what has occurred, nobody is more upset than we are.

"Our plan is to do what we have always done, which is to not offer a running commentary on the season. It is our responsibility to determine the reasons for our poor performance and at the end of the year, we will evaluate the 2017 season in its entirety and make a determination on how we move forward."

A victory over the Chiefs would be New York's first in five home games this season. The Giants lost the first four by a combined score of 126-56.