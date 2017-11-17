Simone Biles Supports Aly Raisman After Apparent Criticism from Gabby Douglas

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Simone Biles has responded to controversial comments made by her United States gymnastics teammate, Gabby Douglas.

Douglas tweeted women have a "responsibility" to dress "modestly and be classy" in a reply to a social-media message from Aly Raisman, who was also on the 2016 U.S. Olympic gymnastics team, about women having the right to be "sexy and comfortable in their own skin" without being harassed by men.

Here was Biles' response to Douglas' comment:

In an interview on CBS' 60 Minutes that aired on Nov. 12, Raisman said she was the victim of sexual abuse by Larry Nassar, former doctor for the United States gymnastics team.

“I didn’t know anything differently," she said (via Mark Moore of the New York Post). "We were told he is the best doctor. He’s the United States Olympic doctor and the USA Gymnastics doctor, and we were very lucky we were able to see him."

Nassar has a Nov. 27 sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography and destruction and concealment of records in July.

Raisman, Biles and Douglas were all members of the U.S. gymnastics team that won the team all-around gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Douglas and Raisman also won team gold in London in 2012.