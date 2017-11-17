Manchester United Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo, Marouane Fellaini Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho does not want Cristiano Ronaldo in his team next season, whether he remains at Old Trafford or moves to Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Spanish website Diario Gol (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported Mourinho has informed PSG he does not require the services of his iconic compatriot if he moves to France, and has taken the same tact with his current employers in Manchester.

Per Otway, Mourinho has previously labelled the signing of the superstar as "impossible."

The United boss said:

"I am not going to get my club to waste time on players who are mission impossible.

"Ronaldo is such an important player for his club. A player of great economic power.

"We have not been able to find any reason that could have made us think that Ronaldo could leave."

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Ronaldo has struggled to maintain his annual form in La Liga, scoring just once in seven games this term, but the attacker has found the net six times in four UEFA Champions League matches, according to WhoScored.com.

Pundit Craig Burley told ESPN FC he believes United are well positioned to move for their former winger if Ronaldo decides his time at Real is over (h/t Lewis Winter of the Daily Express).

Burley said:

"I actually think Man United does make sense.

"If the transfer fee wasn’t huge, I think they could get round his wages purely because their brand, their commercial department would be absolutely doing cartwheels at having this guy back in.

"They would be selling all sorts around the world and, by the way, he’s still better than anything they have on the pitch."

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

In other Red Devils news, the future of Marouane Fellaini remains in doubt after the player was reportedly offered to Juventus by his agent.

Romeo Agresti of Goal reported Fellaini's representatives held talks with the Italian champions, but Juve have opted not to make an offer to the midfielder. The Belgium international is out of contract in the summer, allowing him to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign team in January.

Per Agresti, Mourinho wants to retain the versatile talent, who has become a favourite during the manager's reign. Juve have opted to chase Germany pair Emre Can and Leon Goretzka, leaving Fellaini to explore other options.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Mourinho has leaned heavily on the Belgian, and he will not be keen to sell him for a price in January to stop him departing on a free transfer.

Fellaini has offered balance to Paul Pogba's role in the side, allowing the Frenchman to play on the front foot before his recent injury.

The 29-year-old's aerial power has also been utilised by Mourinho, and he is a vital component of both the defence and attack at set pieces.

United still have time to negotiate a new deal with the player, and Mourinho will want to convince one of his most reliable squad players to stay at the Theatre of Dreams.