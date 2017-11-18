Monterrey vs. Tigres: 2017 Apertura Championship Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

JULIO AGUILAR/Getty Images

Monterrey take on Tigres in the final round of fixtures in Liga MX's Apertura on Saturday.



The hosts go into the Clasico Regiomontano top of the table with 34 points, while Tigres are two points further back in second.

Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs, but Tigres have the chance to finish top with victory at the home of their local rivals.

Here is how you can watch the game in Guadalupe, Mexico:

Date: Saturday, November 18

Time: 1 a.m. (November 19) (GMT), 8 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Univision Deportes USA (U.S.)

Live Stream: Univision NOW, fubo.tv (U.S.)

Preview

Monterrey and Tigres will renew their rivalry on Saturday with both teams going into the game having lost just two of 16 league games so far this season.

Tigres narrowly beat Necaxa 1-0 on Sunday night thanks to an Enner Valencia penalty.

The former West Ham United man has a good record since joining the club in the summer, as highlighted by Football.London's Sam Inkersole:

However, Tigres were wasteful and could have won the game by more, per Mexican football writer Oliver Duxbury:

The visitors certainly possess plenty of firepower with Andre-Pierre Gignac, who has four league goals this season, and Eduardo Vargas, who has five.

Tigres will certainly need to be more clinical if they are to beat Monterrey, who go into the game without a win in their last three games in all competitions.

They did, however, manage to book their place in the Copa MX final, beating Club America on penalties after a goalless draw on Thursday.

The win came at a cost, with starlet Jonathan Gonzalez stretchered off in the second half and now a doubt for the game, per Soccer America.

The 18-year-old is one of the United States' most promising youngsters, per football writer Brian Sciaretta:

It promises to be a dramatic ending to the Apertura, although Monterrey will be favourites to get the result they require, particularly with home advantage and only needing a draw to clinch first place.