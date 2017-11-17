Real Madrid Transfer News: Zinedine Zidane Comments on Neymar Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane has responded to speculation that Neymar could move to Real Madrid by saying he is a "very good footballer" and "as for the future, who knows?"

Madrid reportedly want Neymar at the Santiago Bernabeu to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and have already held talks with the Brazilian's father, according to Francesc Aguilar at Mundo Deportivo (h/t MailOnline's Matt Maltby)

Neymar only moved to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, from Madrid's fiercest rivals Barcelona, but has proved to be a huge hit in Ligue 1.

Opta show how prolific Unai Emery's side have been this season with the Brazilian in the ranks:

Zidane has now spoken about the Neymar speculation, via FourFourTwo: "Neymar is a very good footballer, that's true. I have the best players here at this club and the same goes for the dressing room. You can only work with and focus on the players that are here. As for the future, who knows?"

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has told Madrid he wants to leave and will not sign a new contract next summer, according to Edu Aguirre of El Chiringuito (h/t Matt Maltby of the MailOnline).

The Portugal international has had a difficult start to the season, as shown by Opta:

Ronaldo's future was also called into question in the summer with the forward reportedly wanting to leave after being "upset" at accusations of tax fraud, per Dan Roan at BBC Sport.

The 32-year-old opted to stay although there may still be unresolved issues, per Dermot Corrigan at ESPN FC:

Ronaldo will turn 33 in February of next year and Madrid will have to plan for life without their inspirational forward at some point.

Replacing the Portuguese is an incredibly difficult task, but Neymar is one of the very few players in the world who has the stature and the talent to take his place in the Madrid attack.