Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Kepa Arrizabalaga Rumours, Antonio Conte Comments

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Chelsea could join Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to reports.

Oliver Harbord of Football.London reported the Premier League champions could turn to the rising star if stopper Thibaut Courtois departs Stamford Bridge. United are also considering the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for David De Gea, as their No. 1's long-term future remains unresolved.

However, Spanish journalist Pipi Estrada has claimed Kepa will arrive at Los Blancos in the Spanish capital, as Real turn their attentions away from De Gea (h/t Jack Staplehurst of the Daily Star).

Speaking on TV programme El Chiringuito, Estrada said:

"Kepa and Real Madrid have already reached an agreement.

"There is only one detail—if he arrives in the winter or summer. Real Madrid wants Kepa to come in the winter market and would pay Athletic €5 million more.

"And there the problem would be that Kiko Casilla would have to find a way out.

"If Athletic accepts that amount that Real Madrid offers, it would be done in January."

MB Media/Getty Images

Kepa has kept three clean sheets in 10 La Liga games this season, according to Squawka, achieving a claim average of 100 per cent.



The keeper recently said he is content with life in Bilbao, despite the growing interest in his talent and potential.

Per Football Espana, the player said:



"I'm happy at Athletic, I'm calm and I'm only focused on working hard for my club. I know that people talk about me because I have family and friends who read the papers and listen to the radio. Obviously I'm not blind to it, but I'm calm."

Here is Kepa in action:

The Spain international could become a major star for his country, giving the nation two world-class options between the sticks with De Gea.

However, if Courtois leaves the Bridge, Chelsea fans might desire a more experienced option to arrive. Kepa lacks big-game experience and would take time to settle in west London.

In other Blues news, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has proclaimed Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek both have careers at the club when their current loan spells end.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

According to Jack Otway of the Daily Express, Conte has described the pair as Chelsea's "future," as the individuals currently ply their trade at Swansea City and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Conte said:

"I think we are talking about two young players, two really good players.

"Ruben and Tammy will be the future for Chelsea. It is right for them to play regularly.