Jameis Winston Denies Groping Uber Driver in 2016; NFL Investigation Underway

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is under investigation by the NFL for an allegation that he groped an Uber driver in 2016.

According to Talal Ansari of BuzzFeed, an Uber driver identified as Kate said Winston touched her crotch early on the morning of March 13, 2016 during an Uber ride.

Winston's representative said the following on the matter in a statement to Buzzfeed: "We categorically deny this allegation. It is our understanding the Uber driver was unable to identify the specific individual who allegedly touched this driver ... The only reason his name is being dragged in to this is that his Uber account was used to call the ride."

BuzzFeed obtained a letter from the NFL's special counsel for investigations, Lisa Friel, to the Uber driver that said, "The League has been informed that you may have been the victim of such a violation perpetrated by Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Jameis Winston. The league takes allegations of this nature very seriously and has opened an investigation into this matter."

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told CNN's Jill Martin that the matter is under review, according to an email obtained by Bleacher Report.

The NFL addressed the situation in another statement, saying, "The allegation was shared with the NFL and we have reached out to Uber to request any information they may have."

In a statement provided to Martin by Uber, the company said, "The behavior the driver reported is disturbing and wrong. The rider was permanently removed from the app shortly after we learned of the incident."

Uber's spokesperson said the driver reported the incident to the company shortly after she said it occurred, and that the rider was then banned from using the service.

Kate told BuzzFeed that Winston "behaved poorly" throughout the ride, saying that he shouted homophobic slurs at pedestrians as well.

The former Uber driver provided details, adding, "I wasn't just creeped out, I was frozen. I mean he's an NFL quarterback and I'm 5'6". I'm not prepared for that. So I completely froze."

Kate said women in the public eye coming forward to speak out against sexual misconduct compelled her to share her story, saying, "I have been empowered by my sisters who have forged this path by speaking up, and I must do my part to make it a little more well traveled. If I'm silent, I fear that further harm will come to other women, if it hasn't already. He sexually assaulted me, and I have every right to tell the damn truth about it."

A former Florida State student named Erica Kinsman said Winston sexually assaulted her in 2012, but no charges were ever levied against him.

In 2016, Winston settled a federal lawsuit with Kinsman.