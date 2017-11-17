Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Mesut Ozil and Nabil Fekir

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly not yet made an approach for Mesut Ozil, while Arsenal are said to have already made an offer for Lyon's Nabil Fekir.

The Catalan giants are keen on the German as a possible alternative to Philippe Coutinho if they are unable to land the Liverpool star in January.

However, Barca have not made "formal contact" with the Gunners yet, with Ozil free to talk to foreign clubs from January 1, 2018, per James Olley at the Evening Standard.

Unlike Coutinho, Ozil would be available to play in the UEFA Champions League for Barcelona, and the 29-year-old would be a cheaper option as his contract is due to expire in the summer.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that Ozil's future will be decided in December, per beIN Sports (h/t Charles Watts of Football.London).

Ozil and Coutinho would both add creativity to a Barcelona side that, aside from Lionel Messi, has often looked devoid of inspiration this season, despite topping La Liga after 11 games.

WhoScored.com show how Ozil may even have the edge on the Brazilian:

Ozil's inability to agree a new deal with Arsenal seems to suggest his future lies away from the Emirates Stadium, although Barcelona's priority does still appear to be Coutinho.

Another option for Barcelona is Fekir, who is enjoying a superb season with Lyon but has already been the subject of interest from Arsenal, per Sport (h/t Sport Witness).

The Blaugrana see Fekir as an alternative to Coutinho, but Arsenal "already raised a concrete offer" for January.

Any winter move for Fekir may end in failure, as Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said the 24-year-old will remain with the club for the rest of the season and potentially beyond, per SFR Sport (h/t Metro).

Fekir has 11 goals in 11 Ligue 1 appearances this season to help his side into third place in the French top flight.

Opta highlight just how impressive that tally is:

The France international is also the most improved improved player in Europe's big leagues this season, per Martin Laurence at the Guardian.

Fekir could be an ideal replacement for Ozil, and while Lyon will want to hold on to their star man, he could now be ready to make the step up to a bigger club.