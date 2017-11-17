Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Antoine Griezmann, Danny Rose

Paul White/Associated Press

Manchester City will attempt to beat Manchester United to the signing of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, with the Sky Blues declaring their interest to the player.

According to Sport (h/t Metro), Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola wants to add the attacker to his squad, but Barcelona have joined the race for his signature. United appeared favourites to capture the France international last summer, but City's interest could now turn Griezmann's head.

Le 10 Sport (h/t Sport) reported Barca are the current favourites to take the player to the Camp Nou after agreeing a deal in principle with the Atleti forward. Griezmann's release clause is reportedly €100 million.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo recently dismissed rumours of Griezmann joining United or any of their rivals.

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

Speaking to Marca (h/t Goal's Tom Webber), Cerezo said:

"We have put in a lot of effort to keep him and to keep all the players. The problem Griezmann has had is that a series of news stories about other important European clubs wanting him has not benefitted him.



""Griezmann is and will be an Atletico player. He is an important player and at an important club and he wants to win titles with Atletico.

"He may have had a start to the season which could have been better, but there is a lot left of the LaLiga season for him to show how important he is for the club and how important football is for him."

The 26-year-old has struggled for form and consistency this season, scoring just two goals in nine La Liga appearances.

Here is the player in action:

In other Red Devils news, Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose is ready to move to Old Trafford in January as coach Jose Mourinho attempts to strengthen his options at full-back. United are now prepared to increase their effort to sign the England international.

According to The Sun (h/t Metro), Mourinho wants to upgrade the left-back position after relying on Ashley Young since his return from injury.

However, United could give Luke Shaw one last chance to impress, as the club prepare to trigger a 12-month extension clause in his contract.

The Guardian (h/t Metro) reported Mourinho is keen to give the 22-year-old a chance to stake a claim after suffering with stagnant form and injury. Shaw has played in only 20 games in all competitions since the start of Mourinho's tenure, and Metro said Arsenal are considering an approach in January.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Both full-back positions continue to be problematic for United, and their lack of width has been evident since Paul Pogba's injury. The Frenchman opens up the park for Mourinho, and the team has missed his creativity in midfield.

Runners have not been able to burst down the wing with Pogba on the sideline, but the Frenchman's return will allow United to spread the play evenly.

Shaw remains a bright talent, but it is questionable whether he has the defensive mindset to play for Mourinho.

The Special One preaches a pragmatic approach, and Shaw has been known to vacate his position with too much ease.