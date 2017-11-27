WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Nov. 27

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's WWE Raw may have been driving in neutral at times, but the show steered in a number of intriguing directions.

Samoa Joe forced his way into the Intercontinental Championship picture. Matt Hardy appeared to begin his transformation into his broken self. And Paige's crew looked more cult-like in its second appearance.

There is no Raw pay-per-view until the Royal Rumble in late January. That showed on Monday's episode, as some stories had little urgency, and some characters floated around rudderless. It was an odd night with both filler and fun.

A number of Superstars stepped up. And one name will surprise you. Elias crafted many of the highlights on an up-and-down night along with wrestlers like Joe and Cesaro.

Read on for a full breakdown of Monday's Raw from Knoxville, Tennessee, from Roman Reigns' challenge to Braun Strowman's latest act of violence.