Jose Mourinho on Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Returns in Pre-Newcastle Presser

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba will be in Manchester United's squad to face Newcastle United on Saturday as manager Jose Mourinho confirmed a major fitness boost for his side in Friday's press conference.

Speaking to Helen Evans of club channel MUTV on Friday, Mourinho revealed his once-injured stars are "ready to play" before confirming in the press conference that the trio of Ibrahimovic, Pogba and Marcos Rojo will be included:

Neither Ibrahimovic nor Rojo have played since suffering serious knee injuries in the UEFA Europa League back in April, while a hamstring strain has kept Pogba sidelined since September.

The Red Devils play host to Rafa Benitez's Newcastle side in Saturday's late kick-off, and Mourinho touched upon the extra helping of quality in United's play when Pogba is present:

The recovery times of Ibrahimovic and Rojo are particularly impressive considering both players were slated for returns in early 2018 following their injuries, and Mourinho hailed the work of his Swedish striker:

Ibrahimovic technically left the club after his contract expired at the end of last season, and Romelu Lukaku was brought in as his replacement before the former re-signed on a new deal until the end of the 2017-18 capaign back in August.

Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News provided further quotes from the United chief, who elaborated on how he has coped without several figures who were ever-present during the 2016-17 campaign:

"Zlatan last season we played with him every minute almost until he was injured, this season we learn how to play without him but he’s a very important player for us and of course welcome back, of course incredible personality to fight such an important injury, we were all saying in 2017 he will be back but one thing is 31 Dec 2017 and another thing is mid-November.

“He was as an injured player the same super pro he is when he’s fit. So fantastic work, same as Marcos, is an important injury too, a big surgery, he played with the young boys on Wednesday and is fine, is confident, is also ready."

There's a personal battle to watch out for in the dugout on Saturday, too, as Mourinho encounters former Liverpool chief Benitez, against whom he enjoyed the first of his infamous managerial spats.

Except any bad blood appeared to be pushed to one side as Mourinho actually praised his Newcastle counterpart for being part of an exclusive club alongside him, per Bill Rice of BBC Radio Manchester:

Marca's Chris Winterburn also quoted Mourinho, who said he has "immense respect" for Benitez, and Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail posted further comments to suggest their rivalry could be a thing of the past:

United can also set a new record of successive clean sheets at home on Saturday, having failed to concede in their previous five games at Old Trafford and bidding for a sixth in a row.

It's unsurprising that such frivolities aren't of concern to Mourinho, however, as he insisted his focus lies with the result first and foremost:

Saturday's fixture could provide the first platform for Ibrahimovic to play alongside Lukaku, and Mourinho assured they'll mesh because "good players can play together, it's easy."

While United supporters will undoubtedly hope that's the case, just seeing the likes of Ibrahimovic and Pogba back on the pitch may be enough to satiate their appetite for the time being.