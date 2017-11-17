PSG Reportedly Planning to Pair Cristiano Ronaldo with Neymar Amid Exit Rumours

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly hoping to follow up last summer's record-breaking capture of Neymar by signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid next year.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol reported PSG's interest in Ronaldo is picking up around the same time there have been questions raised over the Portuguese star's future in Madrid (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express).

The Express report even went so far as to say Ronaldo was "hellbent" on leaving the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu this past summer, and Manu Sainz of Spanish daily AS wrote that he's requested to leave in the summer of 2018, too.

Four-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo would undoubtedly bring a boost in quality to any team he joins, although the Liverpool Echo's Oliver Bond recently suggested PSG may already have the superior finisher in Neymar:

The Brazilian moved to the Parc des Princes in a £200 million deal this past summer, which PSG followed by announcing they'd signed AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe on loan with a view to completing a £166 million permanent transfer next year.

Those investments led European football's governing body, UEFA, to open an investigation against the Ligue 1 giants under suspicion they'd breached financial fair play regulations, per BBC Sport.

That being the case, one wonders how PSG would intend to complete the proposed move for Mbappe, launch a move for the inevitably expensive Ronaldo and stay within their spending limits.

Barcelona boasted two of the world's top talents in Neymar and Lionel Messi until this summer, but it could come PSG's turn to assemble several of the stars whom AS Roma legend Francesco Totti recently described as not of this world:

It's said PSG will conduct a "January selling mission" in order to help finance a future move for Ronaldo, with Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler touted as possible sacrifices.

At the end of a rocky summer transfer window for Ronaldo, ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan provided notes from Real president Florentino Perez suggesting their relationship may not be what it once was:

Qatari-funded PSG sit among that elite crop of clubs who might be able to contend for Ronaldo's signature in the event his exit became viable, except Los Blancos seem intent to keep him until his contract expires in 2021.