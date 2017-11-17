Cristiano Ronaldo Wants 7 Children to Match Target of 7 Ballon d'Or Crowns

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has set some lofty goals both on the pitch and in his personal life after saying he wants to have seven children to go along with the seven Ballon d'Or crowns he hopes to win.

The 32-year-old has already won the Ballon d'Or four times in his career and is favoured to add a fifth next month, but he told L'Equipe (h/t ESPN FC) that's seemingly some way off the tally he's targeting:

"If you ask me if I want to win it, I'll obviously tell you yes. I know what a fifth Ballon d'Or would mean for posterity.

"I want seven children and as many Ballons d'Or. As long as I play, I'll have the ambition to win all I can.

"So, my dream is the fifth Ballon d'Or. And, next year, there will be another one to look for."

Ronaldo recently welcomed his fourth child, a daughter named Alana Martina with partner Georgina Rodriguez, seven years after his eldest, Cristiano Jr., was born.

By those maths, the Portugal captain would need to speed up his rate of conception if he's to have three more children during his playing days. However, considering his child count has quadrupled in 2017 after welcoming twins earlier this year with help from a surrogate mother, his current pace could be sufficient.

Ronaldo won La Liga and successfully defended the UEFA Champions League earlier this year—his first European and league double since arriving in Spain, not to mention Real becoming the first team to retain the continental crown.

FIFA streamer ChuBoi recently gave Goal his view that, based on the past year's football merits, Ronaldo deserves his credit ahead of Barcelona star and omnipresent rival Lionel Messi:

Ronaldo's aim to add another three Ballons d'Or to his record before hanging up his boots may sound overambitious, but assuming he wins a fifth in December, it may not be that far out of reach.

The forward turns 33 in February and would need to win back-to-back accolades in 2018 and 2019 in order to meet his target by the time he turns 35, at which point his Ballon d'Or contention is bound to suffer.

That being said, Unibet recently illustrated how his powers remain potent on the international stage:

But there's no denying Ronaldo's scoring form for his club has dried up somewhat this season, having netted just once in seven league appearances, although he has six goals in four Champions League games.