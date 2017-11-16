Jerry Jones' Request for Sit-Down Reportedly Won't Be Honored by NFL Owners

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The six team owners on the NFL's compensation committee reportedly rejected a request from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to hold a special league meeting to discuss a potential contract negotiation with commissioner Roger Goodell.

Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reported the news Thursday, noting "Jones cited a laundry list of problems facing the NFL as justification for his actions."

The owners of the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers are on the compensation committee. They said Jones will have "ample opportunity” to raise his concerns at a special meeting already scheduled for Dec. 13.

Jim Trotter of ESPN.com noted Jones, in a letter, pointed to the "unprecedented upheaval" the league has recently faced, including declines in television ratings and ticket sales. It also raised the "severe threats of retaliation" he has faced because he questioned Goodell's contract extension and threatened to sue the league if it is approved.

This comes after Beaton reported Wednesday the NFL sent Jones a letter, accusing him of "conduct detrimental to the league's best interests."

According to Beaton, some owners have even discussed removing Jones from his position as Cowboys owner.

Ahiza Garcia of CNN broke down the nature of Jones' concerns with Goodell. Among the issues Jones has with the commissioner are the way he has handled players protesting racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem and the six-game suspension that was handed to Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott for domestic violence allegations.