Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Get Virgil Van Dijk Boost in Latest Rumours

Liverpool have been given fresh encouragement in their pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino spoke to the press on Thursday in the buildup to the clash between the two sides on Saturday and was asked if Van Dijk would be a Southampton player come the end of the January transfer window.

"I don’t know," he said, per David Anderson of the Daily Mirror. "I can’t control the market. You never know, because when we talk about money everybody has got a price. The budget is to sign players and the biggest teams have got money to try to sign players. I can’t decide about that. This is a question for our owners."

The quotes represent a departure from Southampton’s stance in the summer when the club rejected any approaches for the Dutch international. According to the report, the 26-year-old is valued in the region of £70 million by the club.

As noted by Anderson, Saints reported Liverpool to the Premier League ahead of the campaign after an illegal approach was allegedly made for the player. The Reds were forced to apologise as a result, though Van Dijk still handed in a transfer request.

Missing out on the defender in the summer was a major blow for Jurgen Klopp’s side. As these numbers from Squawka Football show, Van Dijk is a colossal presence at the back:

While he’s been injured for much of 2017 and missed the start of the current campaign due to a knock, the former Celtic man has shown he’s top class consistently since his arrival in the Premier League.

Van Dijk takes great pride in his defensive work, as he’s powerful in the air, strong in tackles and watchful in the way he tracks runners. Additionally, in possession the centre-back is calm and regularly gets his team moving forward with smart distribution into midfield.

That type of defender, who is dynamic and technical, would be perfect for the way in which Klopp wants his side to play. Rob Gutmann of The Anfield Wrap understands why the manager was so set on signing Van Dijk and not fussed on any other defenders:

Some Liverpool supporters would have undoubtedly preferred to see the Reds make moves to strengthen their centre-back options in the market, especially after some ropey defensive displays already this term.

Dejan Lovren has struggled in some encounters, while Joel Matip has yet to reach the heights of last season. Joe Gomez looks to be a tremendous prospect at the back, although he’s still relatively unproven at the very highest level.

It’s why a player like Van Dijk would make a massive difference for Liverpool and potentially turn them from top-four challengers into possible title competitors. If Southampton have softened their stance, and it appears they may have done, then surely the Reds will be intent to finally get this one over the line in mid-season.