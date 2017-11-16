Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Eye Richarlison in Latest Rumours

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly placed Watford forward Richarlison on their list of transfer targets after his impressive beginning to life in English football.

According to Tom Collomosse of the Evening Standard, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has taken a liking to the Brazilian and is keen on improving the attacking options in his squad.

"It would be difficult to conclude a deal with a Premier League rival in mid-season, especially as Richarlison has become such a key man for Watford," the report continued. "But Tottenham will continue to follow the 20-year-old closely."

The Hornets have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign under the smart stewardship of Marco Silva, and the £13 million capture of Richarlison from Fluminese appears to be one of the best deals done by any Premier League side ahead of the season.

As noted by Tifo Football, despite being new to the robust nature of English football's top flight, the youngster hasn't been daunted by the challenge:

Arriving at Watford in the summer, Richarlison did have a reputation as one of the most exciting prospects in Brazil. But few would have anticipated him to have such a big impact so early on.

Silva has utilised him smartly in a variety of different roles so far, though he's typically been stationed on the left flank. Out wide, he sees a lot of the ball, makes clever movements from out to in and gives full-backs up against him consistent headaches.

Richarlison has also shown impressive application in terms of his work rate, while in front of goal, he's displayed an immense amount of composure. It's something Liam Twomey of ESPN FC touched upon as the Brazilian scored and then won a penalty in the recent 3-2 defeat to Everton:

All of those attributes considered, it would be no surprise whatsoever if some big names in European football were taking a look at what the youngster can offer. For Pochettino's blueprint, he appears to tick a lot of boxes, too.

While Spurs do have plenty of attacking talent on their books already, with Erik Lamela injured, they lack a player comfortable in a wide position who can offer pace and penetration on the ball. Richarlison, although he may not yet be good enough to force his way into the Tottenham XI, would bring that type of edge.

If he were to make the switch to Tottenham, there would be some serious competition for places in the team. As journalist Michael Calvin noted during Spurs' win over Real Madrid, the attacking players at Spurs are in tremendous sync:

As aforementioned, Watford would surely be unwilling to sell a footballer who has yet to complete half a season at the football club. Under Silva, those who frequent Vicarage Road will feel as though the team is moving in the right direction and will want to keep their brightest prospects.

Still, if Richarlison continues to improve throughout the campaign, there will be more clubs than Spurs willing to pay big money to get him in their squad. It's why Spurs may be ready to move quickly in order to get their man.