Aaron Rodgers Returns to Practice After Collarbone Injury

    In a welcome sight for Green Bay Packers fans' sore eyes, quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his return to the practice field on Wednesday.

    Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Rodgers took "a few snaps off to the side" in his first action of any kind since breaking his collarbone against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 15. 

    "I think he's making really good progress," Packers head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday (via Demovsky). "I know the training staff and the strength and conditioning staff are very pleased with where he is. He's moving right along."

    Demovsky did note Rodgers didn't throw and can't be a participant in official practices for two more weeks under the NFL's injured reserve rules. 

    Since injured reserve requires players to miss at least eight weeks before they are eligible to play in games, the earliest Rodgers could return to the Packers' starting lineup is Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. 

    In a text message to ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde, Rodgers said it was "was just good being back on the practice field," but he will only return this season if the collarbone is "completely healed."

    The Packers started 4-1 with Rodgers throwing 13 touchdowns in the first four games. They have gone 1-3 since he was knocked out in the first quarter against the Vikings, and backup quarterback Brett Hundley has thrown two touchdowns with four interceptions. 

    Green Bay is one of four NFC teams with a 5-4 record entering Week 11, one game behind the Seattle Seahawks for the final wild-card spot. 

