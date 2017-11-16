    Dani Ceballos Joins Real Madrid Players Inviting Neymar to Join Los Blancos

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 31: Neymar Jr of PSG, Pieter Gerkens of Anderlecht (left) during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and RSC Anderlecht at Parc des Princes on October 31, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Dani Ceballos has become the latest Real Madrid player to welcome the idea of Neymar signing for the club.

    He told Cadena SER (h/t AS): "The best players have to be at Madrid and Neymar is one of them. If the captain says it, then I too open the doors to him at Madrid." 

    The Paris Saint-Germain forward has recently been linked with Los Blancos, whose president Florentino Perez has reportedly met with his father to discuss a potential move, per Mundo Deportivo's Francesc Aguilar (h/t MailOnline's Matt Maltby).

    MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 22: Daniel Ceballos Fernandez, D Ceballos, of Real Madrid in action during the La Liga 2017-18 match between Real Madrid and SD Eibar at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on 22 October 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Ge
    Power Sport Images/Getty Images

    The rumours have been warmly received by Real captain Sergio Ramos:

    Like Ceballos, he spoke to Cadena SER (h/t Goal's Sacha Pisani) and added:

    "I like to have the best and it's clear Neymar is one of them. Maybe it was easier for him to go to PSG, instead of directly to Real Madrid. They are personal decisions, you never know what can happen because football goes around a lot. I already have the door open for him if he wants to come. I also have a good relationship with him."

    Madrid midfielder Casemiro, an international team-mate of Neymar with Brazil, echoed Ramos' comments according to Sport: "Neymar is a crack. He knows what he's doing, he's a great player and he will always be welcome at Real Madrid. I hope he comes, but he's happy at his club."

    Neymar only arrived at the Parc des Princes in the summer, but during the international break, he had to take the time to shut down rumours he is unhappy in the French capital and does not get on with PSG boss Unai Emery.

    As one of few players in the world of the required calibre to potentially replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be 33 in February, it's of little surprise Real's players are making clear he would be a welcome addition to the squad.

    Such a move would be sensational, and it appears unlikely to happen while Ronaldo remains at the Santiago Bernabeu, but it's hardly beyond the realms of possibility in the future.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Dortmund Suspend Aubameyang

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Aguero Fit to Face Leicester

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report
      Real Madrid logo
      Real Madrid

      Returning Modric Trains Alone

      EFE/Sport EN
      via sport
      Real Madrid logo
      Real Madrid

      Athletic's Kepa Arrizabalaga Closer Than Ever to Real Madrid

      via AS.com