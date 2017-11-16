Dani Ceballos Joins Real Madrid Players Inviting Neymar to Join Los Blancos

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Dani Ceballos has become the latest Real Madrid player to welcome the idea of Neymar signing for the club.

He told Cadena SER (h/t AS): "The best players have to be at Madrid and Neymar is one of them. If the captain says it, then I too open the doors to him at Madrid."

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has recently been linked with Los Blancos, whose president Florentino Perez has reportedly met with his father to discuss a potential move, per Mundo Deportivo's Francesc Aguilar (h/t MailOnline's Matt Maltby).

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

The rumours have been warmly received by Real captain Sergio Ramos:

Like Ceballos, he spoke to Cadena SER (h/t Goal's Sacha Pisani) and added:

"I like to have the best and it's clear Neymar is one of them. Maybe it was easier for him to go to PSG, instead of directly to Real Madrid. They are personal decisions, you never know what can happen because football goes around a lot. I already have the door open for him if he wants to come. I also have a good relationship with him."

Madrid midfielder Casemiro, an international team-mate of Neymar with Brazil, echoed Ramos' comments according to Sport: "Neymar is a crack. He knows what he's doing, he's a great player and he will always be welcome at Real Madrid. I hope he comes, but he's happy at his club."

Neymar only arrived at the Parc des Princes in the summer, but during the international break, he had to take the time to shut down rumours he is unhappy in the French capital and does not get on with PSG boss Unai Emery.

As one of few players in the world of the required calibre to potentially replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be 33 in February, it's of little surprise Real's players are making clear he would be a welcome addition to the squad.

Such a move would be sensational, and it appears unlikely to happen while Ronaldo remains at the Santiago Bernabeu, but it's hardly beyond the realms of possibility in the future.