John Lynch Says 49ers 'Don't Need' Jimmy Garoppolo Right Now

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said on NBC Bay Area's 49ers Game Plan show, which will air Saturday, that the Niners don't need quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to play immediately (h/t Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports):

"The plan is to continue to get him ready. It’s a very different system he played under. A great system, but a different system he played under in New England. And [head coach Kyle Shanahan's] system is complex for a quarterback. There’s a lot of verbiage in every play call. There are a lot of adjustments on every play call that the quarterback controls.

"We want to set Jimmy up for success and also the way [C.J. Beathard's] playing is helping us sit back. And now we have a bye week. They’re going to work hard during this week to get him up to speed. But right now, we don’t need him. C.J. just played a great game and his teammates really believe in him. We think it's nothing but a good situation."

Lynch also reiterated that the Niners believe Garoppolo has the ability to be their franchise quarterback in the future:

"We know what we like about Garoppolo. And that’s only been strengthened by the time that’s he’s been here. We’re just going to let these things play out. That’s in Kyle’s hands.

"People have had all these ideas about why we got Jimmy. We got Jimmy because we think he has big-time ability at the quarterback position. And we believe so much—to get where we need to get—you have to have a franchise quarterback. We think he’s got that ability. Whether that happens, when that happens, we’ll see. But we certainly like his future with the 49ers."

