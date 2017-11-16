WWE Survivor Series 2017: Grading Hype Level for Each Announced Match

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The build to any pay-per-view card is of the utmost importance.

Poor build results in a lack of interest and can doom a show to mediocrity far before the Superstars take to the squared circle for their respective matches.

When said pay-per-view is one of the marquee events of the year, as Sunday's Survivor Series is, the significance of the hype surrounding the show is amplified.

With two legitimate main event matches in Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown and Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles, the show has the potential to be one of the most buzzworthy, fan-friendly events of the year.

But has the hype and build for each match lived up to the excitement surrounding the show?

Ahead of Sunday's extravaganza, find out if WWE Creative has held up its end of the bargain in generating genuine interest for the show based on the efforts it has put in over the last month.