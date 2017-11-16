Arsenal Transfer News: Real Betis Linked with Jack Wilshere in Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Betis reportedly "believe they are close" to enticing Jack Wilshere into signing for them as his Arsenal contract nears its end.

The Sun's Warren Haughton reported the La Liga outfit have been in touch with Wilshere's camp, and the midfielder is receptive to a move next summer when his deal at the Emirates Stadium runs out.

The two parties could reach an agreement in January as Wilshere will be free to negotiate with them if he has not signed a new contract or Betis could offer to buy him in a "cut-price" move, though Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is said to be eager to tie him down.

Wilshere himself has expressed a desire to remain at Arsenal, per Goal's Chris Wheatley:

The 25-year-old has made eight appearances this season, but just two have come in the Premier League at a total of 25 minutes.

His performances have been impressive in the UEFA Europa League and the Carabao Cup, though, with Wheatley full of praise for him after the 1-0 win over Red Star Belgrade:

The midfielder was passed over for selection by England boss Gareth Southgate, despite withdrawals from Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Jordan Henderson.

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs believed the Three Lions could have used him as they drew 0-0 with Brazil on Tuesday, per ITV Football:

While a call-up may have been somewhat premature and Wilshere needs more games under his belt to prove his fitness long term, his showings thus far have been encouraging.

Being a free transfer would also somewhat mitigate the risk involved in signing him given his injury record, and a move abroad to Betis—while a step down from Arsenal—would be an interesting opportunity for the Englishman.

It's likely Wilshere wants to make his career with the Gunners a success, though, so if they are willing to offer him a new deal, it would be a surprise move for him to turn it down.