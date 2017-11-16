Unal Emery: Neymar Will Remain at PSG Amid Rumours of Unhappiness at Club

ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has dismissed suggestions that Neymar wants out of his new club and has said the Brazilian will not be going anywhere.

Some speculation has surfaced in recent weeks that the Brazilian regrets leaving Barcelona for the Parc des Princes in the previous transfer window. But talking to the press on Thursday, Emery said the forward is not up for sale.

"When we took him (from Barcelona) it was with one precise goal," he said, per the Press Association (h/t Sky Sports). "The club and the president want him to stay and he's going to stay here."

BERTRAND GUAY/Getty Images

As noted in the PA report, it's been suggested that Neymar told former Barcelona team-mates Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique that he wished hadn't moved to the French capital in the world-record deal.

Additionally, Real Madrid's legendary captain Sergio Ramos is noted to have told Cadena Ser that he would welcome Neymar to the Santiago Bernabeu despite his connections with their fierce Blaugrana rivals.

In a separate interview with L'Equipe quoted by PA, Emery said the focus should be on how Neymar is performing in PSG colours.

"The most important thing is the pitch and his performances there," said the coach. "All footballers are men before being footballers. I speak to Neymar, and it's that which is more important than rumours. Adapting is different for each player and more or less quick. We're doing everything to help him to adapt as well as possible."

The man himself had also denied the speculation during the international break, per Goal UK:

If Neymar isn't in the best frame of mind, he isn't showing it, as he's grabbed seven goals and registered five assists in his seven Ligue 1 outings so far.

The Brazilian has brought the flair and penetration that he so frequently showcased at Barcelona to the French capital. Neymar has shown he is ready to lead the attack, as he's carried the ball forward, set up team-mates and helped himself to a fair share of goals.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

And while both he and Kylian Mbappe only joined the Ligue 1 side in the summer, already there's a clear understanding on the field between the duo and centre-forward Edinson Cavani.

As noted by Footy Accumulators, the trio are among the most exciting and effective forward lines anywhere in Europe:

For Neymar, adapting to a new environment and new expectations may be a challenge, especially given the pressure has been piled upon him to perform. As such, some early doubts may well be in his mind, though after working so hard to get him on board, PSG will not want to relinquish one of the world's best footballers.

While it'd be a surprise to see Neymar end his career with the French side, he's made it clear he made the move to the club to become the finest footballer on the planet. And for a man whose proved himself to be both a determined and skilled footballer, it's unlikely he'll go elsewhere until such a standard has been reached.