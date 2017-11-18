WWE Survivor Series 2017: Picks for Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Top Stars

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Survivor Series has felt like an afterthought compared to WWE's other Big Four pay-per-views for the better part of the past decade. That said, the upcoming installment has the potential to be one of the best in years with what's on tap.

For the second straight year, Survivor Series will carry a Raw vs. SmackDown Live theme, with Superstars from both brands battling it out for bragging rights. While no titles will be up for grabs on the main card, many of the matches are intriguing from in-ring standpoint and promise to deliver.

Between the three champion vs. champion matches, the two traditional tag team elimination matches and the standard six-man tag team matchup, it's easily the most stacked and star-studded installment in recent memory.

Seasoned stars such as Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Triple H and John Cena will return to the ring at Survivor Series, though the roles they will play in their respective matches remain unknown. Will those notable names thrive, or will they crumble under the bright lights at the November classic?

There will be some wrestling at Survivor Series for the first time on Sunday, while others may have an illustrious history at the event, dating back decades. Only time will tell. At this point, we can merely speculate what the future holds for those individuals.