Chelsea Transfer News: Torino Plan New Andrea Belotti Deal Amid Latest Rumours

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Torino have reportedly opened talks to extend Chelsea target Andrea Belotti's contract at the club and keep his €100 million (£89.2 million) release clause intact.

According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), the Italian club are eager to "protect themselves financially" by tying star forward Belotti to a longer deal despite him only penning new terms to 2021 last December.

Chelsea were heavily linked with Belotti over the summer and manager Antonio Conte was eager the Blues bid for him, but owner Roman Abramovich reportedly refused to stump up the €100 million Torino were demanding, per Tuttosport (h/t Thomas McIlroy for Football Whispers, via Sky Sports).

The Turin outfit are clearly adamant they will accept no less than the full release clause for the 23-year-old Belotti, who is also a target for AC Milan. And if Chelsea are going to go back in for him, Abramovich's mind will need to be changed.

Equally, the Blues could face competition for the Italy international from Real Madrid, who could afford to meet his release clause if they wished.

Torino president Urbano Cairo recently revealed he discussed Belotti with his Real counterpart, Florentino Perez, who took notice when he revealed the forward's value, per Tuttosport (via Ben Gladwell of ESPN.co.uk).

Belotti has not made the best of starts to the 2017-18 campaign, netting just three times in nine Serie A appearances.

But he announced himself emphatically as one of Europe's best young strikers last term when he scored 26 goals in 35 appearances in the Italian top flight, per WhoScored.com.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Chelsea are quite short in the strike department. Summer signing Alvaro Morata has been excellent in his fledgling Chelsea career, but Conte seems to have little faith in back-up Michy Batshuayi, per Peter Smith of Sky Sports.

Bringing in Belotti would add huge strength to the Blues' attacking department, which looks light on the required depth to battle on multiple fronts.

However, Torino are not going to budge from their €100 million asking price, so Chelsea are going to have to cough up if they want to sign Belotti in the future.