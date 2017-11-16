Arsenal Striker Olivier Giroud Ruled out of North London Derby vs. Tottenham

TF-Images/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud isn't likely to play a part in Saturday's north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur after Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed his frontman suffered a thigh injury during the international break. Danny Welbeck and Shkodran Mustafi are in contention to feature, meanwhile.

It was during France's 2-0 friendly victory over Wales that Giroud picked up the knock, per Sky Sports News:

Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the Premier League clash, Wenger said, per the Daily Mirror's Aaron Flanagan: "Giroud picked up an injury, I don't think he will be available. It's short term. We have to assess him on Monday."

The Gunners lineup has been difficult to predict at times this season, with injuries and rotation leading to frequent change, although Mark Mann-Bryans of the Press Association noted one positive to come from Giroud's knock:

One figure who could help provide cover is Welbeck, who alongside Mustafi is set for a fitness test on Friday to see if he'll be ready for the derby, with Wenger adding: "Mustafi will have a final check tomorrow, Welbeck as well. I will make decisions on them tomorrow."

Many Arsenal fans will have been yearning to see Alexandre Lacazette handed more minutes and full matches since coming to north London, and Giroud's absence will open the door to that being the case on Saturday.

It is a particularly hard pill for the forward to swallow after he initially came away from suffering the injury in high spirits, via Goal:

Giroud has failed to start a league game under Wenger this season and may not be considered a critical piece of the puzzle, not to mention the fact the last of his two goals against Spurs came in September 2013, per Transfermarkt.

That being said, Giroud has long had a knack for scoring clutch goals and has already netted match-winners against Leicester City and Red Star Belgrade this term, leaving questions as to how much he'll be missed on Saturday.