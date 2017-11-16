Chelsea Transfer News: AC Milan Target Willian Amid Lucas Moura Rumours

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly preparing to take advantage of Chelsea's interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas Moura by moving for playmaker Willian in January.

According to Calciomercato (via Aaron Stokes of the Daily Star), Milan are targeting Willian as they look to strengthen their squad after a poor start to the new season, and they believe he could be available.

Le10 Sport (via Stokes) recently revealed Chelsea may look to offload Willian, 29, to make way for his fellow Brazilian winger Moura, which would open the door for Italian giants Milan to make their move.



Willian has fallen down the pecking order somewhat at Chelsea recently.

In the 2015-16 season, his third at the club following a £30 million move from Anzhi Makhachkala, he won he club's Player of the Year award having starred in a disappointing term for the Blues.

In that campaign he appeared in 35 of Chelsea's 38 Premier League games, 32 times as a starter, and netted five goals and provided six assists, per WhoScored.com.

Since manager Antonio Conte's arrival at the club before the 2016-17 term, though, Willian's first-team role has decreased.

He has started just 21 of the Blues' 49 Premier League games under the Italian boss, and his importance has seemingly diminished, per WhoScored:

As such it would not be a huge surprise if Chelsea offloaded Willian in the January transfer window.

The Blues may also be able to demand a significant transfer fee for the Brazil international as his current contract at Stamford Bridge runs to 2020.

Milan proved in the summer they are prepared to spend money as they splurged over £210 million overhauling their squad in a bid to return to the top of Italian football.

However, it is not working out too well as they sit seventh in Serie A, 13 points behind leaders Napoli.

If they feel Willian could help them improve their fortunes in the second half of the season and beyond Chelsea may yet be able to make their money back on the Brazilian.