Barcelona Transfer News: Denis Suarez Slams Constant Rumours, Aleix Vidal Latest

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has lashed out at rumours he is set to leave the club, making him feel like he's "always on the market" no matter what he does at the Camp Nou. Meanwhile, the Blauagrana have denied Aleix Vidal has been sold to AS Roma.

Suarez has made only two starts in league competition this season and recently opened up to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t Marca) to air his frustrations, outlining he does not wish to leave:

"I feel that whatever I do, I am always on the market. I do not want to leave Barcelona, I've said that for a long time. I want to succeed here, I have rejected a proposal to leave and the rumours aren't coming from me."

"I haven't talked to anyone at the club about these matters.

"I haven't asked my agent to put this out there, and I've never said I want to leave."

The 23-year-old's comments have come in response to recent rumours that Napoli are interested in signing the player next year, but Suarez's focus remains fixated on the Blaugrana.

Suarez was born in Galicia and spent two years in Manchester City's academy before finding his way to Barca, and his social media activity reinforces the notion that his desire is to have success in Barcelona colours:

His first spell at the club came between 2013 and 2015 with Barcelona B, and after stints with Sevilla (on loan) and Villarreal, Suarez returned to Barca last year with the aim of playing a big role in the first team.

But other senior players have blocked his path. Not only was Paulinho brought in this summer as additional competition alongside the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets, but Reuters' Richard Martin highlighted Andres Iniesta still has a lot to offer—for club and country:

Elsewhere, Ariedo Braida, a Barcelona director, has dismissed reports that right-back Vidal is on his way to Roma. He told LaRoma24.it (h/t Football Italia): "I have no news on this and have not had any contact with Roma for the player."

Like Suarez, Vidal has struggled to feature prominently for Barca this term and has only four starts across all competitions, sitting behind Sergi Roberto and summer signing Nelson Semedo in the pecking order.

Monchi serves as sporting director for Roma at the Stadio Olimpico and was one of the men responsible for bringing Vidal to Sevilla, where he enjoyed the best form of his career to date.

Vidal has struggled to nail down a spot in Barcelona's XI since moving to Catalonia two years ago, but it appears his club aren't quite ready to part ways.