Jose Mourinho Blames England for Phil Jones Injury Before Man Utd vs. Newcastle

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hit out at England for fielding Phil Jones against Germany on Friday and exacerbating the calf injury that will rule him out of the Red Devils' clash with Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Portuguese revealed the centre-back only played against Chelsea in United's most recent game because it was a key clash and criticised England for then playing him in the friendly against the world champions at Wembley Stadium, per Andy Dunn in the Mirror:

"I don't think it is possible for a player with a problem to play in a friendly.

"Of course, Phil Jones had a problem. He was having a problem for three weeks, he's having problems that are stopping him to play for his club and then he plays for his club in extreme conditions because it's a big match against Chelsea.

"And then he goes to the national team and he comes home with an ongoing injury that everyone knows is an ongoing injury."

Mourinho added Jones will miss United's home clash against the Magpies after he lasted just 25 minutes for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions before limping off.

The 25-year-old was withdrawn with the same problem in the first half of United's defeat to Huddersfield Town in October.

Jones and Eric Bailly have been Mourinho's preferred starting centre-backs in 2017-18, as United have conceded just five Premier League goals in 11 matches, the best defensive record in the division.

Chris Smalling or Victor Lindelof will likely be drafted in to replace the former Blackburn Rovers man as United look to get back to winning ways after their 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

In the lead-up to England's two recent friendlies against Germany and Brazil, a number of top players withdrew from Southgate's squad through injury, including Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph, Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Dele Alli.

Meanwhile, Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater turned down a call-up as he did not feel he was fit enough, per BBC Sport.

Mourinho said he expects those who withdraw from the squad will all be available to play for their clubs when the Premier League returns and added that he was naive to allow Jones to join up, per Dunn:

"You have always some clubs where their players, they have always have something.

"It could be a fingernail, he has a little flu, he has a problem with the little toe, and they withdraw, and they stay with their clubs and they have their holidays and they have their rest.

"Then, there are always the clubs where the mangers are naive, too pure and they say you have to go and they go and sometimes they pay the price.

"I want to see this next weekend if the players that were not going to the national team, I want to see if they are going to play. Drinkwater? Delph? The only one that is not playing is Phil Jones."

As it is, Mourinho will have to shuffle his pack to find the right combination in order to get his team back to winning ways.