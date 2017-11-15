WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 15

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The final NXT on the road to TakeOver: War Games featured the final confrontation between NXT champion Drew McIntyre and No. 1 contender Andrade "Cien" Almas, a strong match between Ember Moon and Mercedes Martinez, another squash from Lars Sullivan and tag team action featuring The Street Profits.

On a night when the brand put the final touches on its card for Saturday's big live event special, the emphasis was put on the matches and feuds that will play second fiddle to the marquee War Games bout.

Who emerged victorious, what effect may it have on the brand heading into TakeOver and in what state will the Superstars emerge?

Find out with this recap of Wednesday's broadcast.