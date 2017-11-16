7 Keys to Victory in Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 11 Matchup

5 of 7

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

One distinct method the Steelers may employ against the Titans both should increase their offensive output as well as help eliminate the pressures of a short week of preparation: The use of the no-huddle.

As the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo points out, when the Steelers used the no-huddle in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts (in eight plays), it netted 65 yards of offense and averaged 8.1 yards per play; their non-no-huddle plays averaged only 4.6. That, as well as the short week, is why Ben Roethlisberger told Fittipaldo and the assembled media on Tuesday that it should see an extended run on Thursday.

Roethlisberger noted that running the no-huddle in this situation is "actually easier because that's something that’s been in since day one. So rather than install a bunch of new plays you go with what you know and have been doing for a long time."

It will also be a way for the Steelers to keep the Titans defense guessing, something that is even more important given that their coordinator, Dick LeBeau, worked in the same capacity in Pittsburgh from 2004 to 2014. LeBeau is familiar with Roethlisberger and his tricks, but may not be able to prepare proper play calls with Roethlisberger taking over the offense himself on the field.

Pittsburgh needs to employ whatever tactics it can to be effective at moving the chains with little time to prepare. The no-huddle has been a proven success when Roethlisberger has ran it in the past, and as recently as last week. It should be a focus again on Thursday; perhaps it will also be a solution to the team's scoring woes, as well.