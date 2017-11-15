    Arsenal Transfer News: Fresh Rumours on Marouane Fellaini and Jack Wilshere

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2017

    Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini greets the audience at the end of the Champions League group A soccer match between Manchester United and Basel, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    Frank Augstein/Associated Press

    Arsenal are set to offer Marouane Fellaini a contract in order to capture the player, with the midfielder ready to become a free agent after turning down a new deal with Manchester United, according to reports.

    Richard Tanner of the Daily Express reported Gunners manager Arsene Wenger could sign the Belgium international on a free transfer, as the player considers his options. United coach Jose Mourinho does not want to sell Fellaini in the winter, preferring to allow the player to depart for nothing at the end of the season.

    The Belgian can sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign sides in January, but Wenger's interest could turn the midfielder's head.

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United celebrates scroing his side's third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on September 30, 2017 in Manchester, England.
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Per Tanner, United offered Fellaini a two-year deal to stay at Old Trafford, but it is believed he has decided to look at his options elsewhere.

    Arsenal could accommodate the type of player that Fellaini is, bringing height and power in equal measures.

    The Gunners have long missed an individual that brings brawn to the table, but the United man is also adept at finding the back of the net.

    Belgium's Marouane Fellaini (L) gestures as he complains to Polish referee Szymon Marciniak during their Group H 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying football match between Greece and Belgium at The Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus near Athens on Septemb
    ARIS MESSINIS/Getty Images

    Fellaini has scored four goals in eight appearances in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this term, according to WhoScored.com, and he could become a useful asset for the north London giants.

    In other Gunners news, Jack Wilshere has emerged as a target for Real Betis, with the La Liga side attempting to sign the midfielder on a free transfer next summer.

    Warren Haughton of The Sun reported Betis have made contact with the player's agent, and it is understood he is open to a move to Spain. Wenger wants Wilshere to sign a new deal at the Emirates as his contract runs out at the end of the campaign. 

    However, the player has struggled with form and fitness in the past few seasons, and his stock has plummeted with Arsenal supporters. 

    LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Jack Wilshere of Arsenal controls the ball during UEFA Europa League Group H match between Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda) at The Emirates , London 2 Nov 2017 (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)
    TF-Images/Getty Images

    There is no doubting Wilshere's technical prowess, but he has become an ineffectual member of the squad, suffering an unspectacular loan spell at Bournemouth last season. 

    A move to La Liga could be the fresh start Wilshere needs, and at 25, the player is desperate to be a starter rather than an occasional substitute.

    Betis are just outside the European positions in the Spanish league, giving Wilshere the chance to impress in a challenging environment.

