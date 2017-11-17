West Brom vs. Chelsea: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Premier League champions Chelsea travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, as the Blues continue the defence of their title.

The Baggies have hit a poor run of form in recent weeks, and Chelsea will be attempting to expose the home side's misgivings.

West Brom sit just above the relegation zone, but Chelsea need to win at the Hawthorns after falling nine points behind leaders Manchester City.

Here is how you can watch the game:

Date: Saturday. Nov. 18

Time: 3 p.m. (GMT)/10 a.m. (ET)

TV: NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Stream: NBC Sports



Team News and Preview

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Chelsea will give late fitness tests to Eden Hazard and Victor Moses, as the pair remain manager Antonio Conte's biggest doubts.

According to Jim Sheridan of The Sun, Hazard picked up a knock while on international duty for Belgium but is expected to pull through to make the trip to the Hawthorns.

West Brom also have a couple of injury problems, with defender Craig Dawson ruled out and midfielder James Morrison absent.

Baggies manager Tony Pulis is under pressure after his side faltered in the opening weeks of the season. Just two league wins in 11 leave West Brom in 16th place, and the former Stoke City boss needs to find inspiration from within his squad.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Chelsea have failed to hit the heights of last season, but it is worth noting they had a slow start before moving into top gear last term.

Per Sheridan, this will be Conte's 50th Premier League game in charge of the Blues, and the title could be all but gone if they cannot close the gap on City soon.

Chelsea have remained consistent away from home, and their form dictates they will be the favourites for their trip to the west Midlands.

If Hazard does miss the game, the visitors will be forced to play a more pragmatic style, but West Brom's tactics might force a dour encounter.

The Blues cannot afford anymore slip-ups even at this early stage of the campaign, and a slim victory will be acceptable for Conte and his players.