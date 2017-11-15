World Cup 2018 Qualifying: Australia Qualifies for Tournament in Wednesday Play

SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Australia became the 31st team to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, as they overcame Honduras 3-1 in Sydney thanks to a Mile Jedinak hat-trick.

After a goalless draw between the two sides in the first leg in Honduras, the Aussie skipper proved to be the difference in front of his home supporters, as he rattled home a deflected free-kick and a couple of penalties in the second half. Alberth Elis scored a late consolation for the visitors.

The lineup for the competition in Russia next summer will be completed later on Wednesday when New Zealand travel to Peru. They also played out a goalless draw in their first-leg encounter.

Read on for a reminder of how the action went, as four sides battle for two remaining places in football's biggest competition.

Australia 3-1 Honduras

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Given there were allegations from the Honduras camp that Australia had been spying on the team's preparations for the contest with a drone, this was always going to be a feisty affair.

In the opening stages of the game the away side in particular put in some hefty tackles on the men in green and gold. In the end, there were seven yellow cards issued in the match.

Still, goalmouth action was at a premium, but the best came in the second period, when Jedinak took control. And perhaps, unsurprisingly, it was a ricocheted shot from a set piece after 53 minutes that gave the hosts a vital lead, sending Stadium Australia wild.

The team's official Twitter account posted the goal:

From that point on the hosts were in the ascendency and, knowing an away goal from Honduras would be enough to eliminate them, continued coming forward.

They got what their dominance deserved in the 72nd minute, as Bryan Acosta handled in the area and the referee pointed to the spot. The Aston Villa midfielder Jedinak tucked home the penalty to give his side a crucial cushion, and he then became an unlikely hat-trick hero with another strike from 12 yards.

The Football Tips Twitter account paid tribute to his display:

Meanwhile, Socceroos icon Tim Cahill posted the following post-game snaps, noting this is the fourth World Cup in succession Australia have qualified for:

As reported by Paul Connolly of the Guardian, with speculation rife about his position ahead of the game, manager Ange Postecoglou was coy when questioned on whether or not he'd be leading the team to Russia.

"I'm going to enjoy tonight," he said. "I owe it to myself, I owe it to my beautiful wife, my boys, my friends and family—they've been on this journey too. I'll sit down with the powers that be over the next few days and make a decision."