Arsenal Reportedly End Thomas Lemar Hunt, Targeting Raheem Sterling, Nabil Fekir

Arsenal will reportedly end their pursuit of AS Monaco star Thomas Lemar and will instead focus their efforts on landing Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Lyon talisman Nabil Fekir.

The Gunners were said to have come close to agreeing deals for Lemar and Sterling late in the summer transfer window, but Sami Mokbel of MailOnline reported the former will be too costly.

Mokbel referred to the £90 million Lemar deal Arsenal almost got over the line on deadline day, when Alexis Sanchez missed out on his own move to City, but the Gunners believe their target will now be a lot more expensive.

It's also suggested Barcelona's growing interest in Lemar has only convinced Arsenal their chances of landing the wide midfielder are diminishing.

Manager Arsene Wenger recently gave small hope to the club's chances of a winter swoop, per the Press Association's Mark Mann-Bryans:

Alternative options Sterling and Fekir have both been in superb form for their clubs this season, although it's difficult to see either star changing their setting during the January transfer window.

Sterling was linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium as part of City's interest in Sanchez, but it was only this month Wenger was called out for criticising the England international after a recent clash, via Match of the Day:

Both Sterling and Fekir have made 15 appearances across all competitions, although the former's tally of 10 goals in that span isn't quite as impressive as the latter's record of 12.

In fact, attacking midfielder Fekir is averaging a goal per game in Ligue 1 this season, having netted 11 times in 11 outings, and Goal recently likened his meteoric progress to that of one particular French compatriot:

The Daily Star's David Woods recently reported Arsenal were closing in on a £60 million winter deal for Fekir, a move that could allow wantaway Sanchez and fellow contract rebel Mesut Ozil to leave the club.

Sterling seems like a less viable option given the improvements he's shown at the Etihad Stadium this term, and Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News lauded his impact in a UEFA Champions League clash with Napoli:

Fekir and Sterling are two different players, as the Lyon man operates in a central hub whereas City's speedster tends to stick to the flank—the former Liverpool man may be considered a more like-for-like Lemar alternative.

Capturing either star in a bid to reignite their season would be considered a major coup at the Emirates as the north Londoners desperately search for new inspiration in attack.